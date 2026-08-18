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WKN: A2PKX1 | ISIN: SE0012570448 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J6
Tradegate
17.08.26 | 19:11
0,363 Euro
+3,13 % +0,011
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSSDSIGN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSSDSIGN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3540,35910:48
0,3540,35910:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2026 07:00 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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OssDsign AB: OssDsign AB (publ) publishes Q2 2026 interim report

Progress: Building the foundation for OssDsign growth

OssDsign AB (publ) announces that the interim report for Q2 2026 is now available as a PDF on the company's website www.ossdsign.com/reports. A PDF version is also attached to this press release.

The Q2 2026 results will also be presented at an investor webcast today August 18th at 11:00 CEST. The webcast can be accessed via the following link: https://access.dnbcarnegie.com/companies/1392/live or via the OssDsign website.

The second quarter in figures

  • Net sales amounted to TSEK 37,776 (46,522), which translates to a flat growth quarter-over-quarter with constant exchange rates, or 2.4% growth in reported figures. This is in line with expectations and our market guidance.
  • Gross margin of 92.1% is an improvement over the 91.6% in the first quarter of 2026 but below the 96.8% in the second quarter of the previous year, negatively affected by product and customer mix.
  • Reported EBIT of TSEK -12,348 (-6,936).
  • Adjusted EBIT of TSEK -11,975 (-6,203), with the reduction in sales variable costs making up for some of the gross profit shortfall.
  • Operating expenses were lower than last year with non-sales variable costs being level with last year. Sales variable costs were down to 44.8% (48.6%) of net sales in the period.
  • Net result for the period amounted to TSEK -11,408 (-8,340).
  • Earnings per share of SEK -0.1 (-0.1).
  • Cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -11,811 (-11,895), level with last year due to the positive working capital development.

The first half year in figures

  • Net sales amounted to TSEK 74,655 (91,016), which translates to a decrease of 10% with constant exchange rates, or 18% in reported figures. The significant divergence in growth rates is entirely attributable to the exchange rate depreciation of the USD relative to the SEK, from 10.2 to 9.2, during the comparison periods.
  • Gross margin of 91.9% (96.6%). The margin was negatively affected by product and customer mix.
  • Reported EBIT of TSEK -25,813 (-19,633).
  • Adjusted EBIT of TSEK -25,363 (-11,766), as a direct consequence of the lower sales and gross margin, with some mitigation from lower operating expenses.
  • Operating expenses were lower than last year and sales commissions and fees were down to to 45.9% (49.0%) of net sales in the period.
  • Net result for the period amounted to TSEK -22,882 (-22,917).
  • Earnings per share of SEK -0.2 (-0.2).
  • Cash flow from operating activities of TSEK -26,677 (-37,769), primarily due to the favourable working capital development in the first half of 2026.

Significant events during the second quarter

  • OssDsign Catalyst® outperforms earlier-generation bone graft as a standalone treatment in trauma study.
  • OssDsign appoints Adam McCollister as new Vice President
    of Sales.

Significant events after the end of the second quarter

  • There were no significant events after the end of the second quarter.

    For further information, please contact:

    Mark Waugh, CEO
    +1 (260) 804-1342
    mark.waugh@ossdsign.com

    Certified Adviser

    The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

    About OssDsign

    OssDsign is a developer and global provider of next generation orthobiologics products. Based on cutting edge material science, the company develops and markets products that support the body's own healing capabilities, giving patients back the life they deserve. The company has a strong presence in the U.S. market. OssDsign's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.


    © 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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