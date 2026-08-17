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WKN: A2QEJ6 | ISIN: SE0014990966 | Ticker-Symbol: LG72
Tradegate
17.08.26 | 20:07
20,780 Euro
-0,10 % -0,020
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,48020,50010:48
20,48020,50010:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.08.2026 19:45 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires bf1systems

Lagercrantz has today acquired 88% of the shares in bf1 Solutions Limited, a leading manufacturer of high-performance measurement systems for harsh environments with its head office in Diss, United Kingdom.

bf1 develops and manufactures high-performance measurement systems for harsh environment applications, predominantly for motorsport, as well as for other sectors such as defence. The company generates revenue of GBP 18 million with good profitability. For more information, please visit https://bf1systems.com/

"bf1 has built very strong customer relationships throughout the years, making it a market leader within its niche. We look forward to supporting the company and the management team in the next phase of their development", says Andreas Heder, Head of the Control Division at Lagercrantz Group.

"We are delighted to welcome another niche market leader and high-quality management team to Lagercrantz in the UK," says Andy Lister, CEO Lagercrantz UK.

"bf1 is seeing strong momentum and growing demand for its products across all sectors. With Lagercrantz as a new, long-term owner, myself and the wider leadership team look forward to continuing to develop the business," says James Welham, co-owner and MD of bf1.

MD James Welham and Business Development Director James Shingleton will retain 12% ownership of the shares in the company. bf1 will become part of Lagercrantz' Control division and the acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive effect on the Group's earnings per share.


Stockholm, 17 August 2026

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)


The information was submitted for publication on 17 August 2026 at 19:45 CET.

Contacts
For further information, please contact:
Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 6670
Andreas Heder, Head of Control division, Lagercrantz Group, +46 70 376 2180
Andy Lister, CEO Lagercrantz UK Ltd, +44 7824 550 222
or visit our website: http://www.lagercrantz.com

About Us
Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that buys and builds niche businesses offering world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,800 employees and annual revenues of SEK 11 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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