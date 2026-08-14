Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires Skandinavisk Radoninvest

Lagercrantz Group's subsidiary Radonova Laboratories has today acquired 100 percent of the shares in Skandinavisk Radoninvest AS. Both Radonova and Skandinavisk Radoninvest operate in the field of radon measurement.

Skandinavisk Radoninvest AS is based in Jaren, Norway, and has been active in the radon industry for more than 20 years. The company and its subsidiaries Radonor, Unirad, and Nyvent are market leaders in Norway in radon measurement and radon mitigation solutions, supported by their own proprietary products. The company generates annual revenue of approximately NOK 17 million with good profitability.

"With the acquisition of Skandinavisk Radoninvest, Radonova Laboratories becomes the market leader in the Norwegian radon measurement market while also expanding its portfolio with products for radon mitigation," says Karl Nilsson, CEO of Radonova Laboratories AB.

Skandinavisk Radoninvest will continue to operate as a subsidiary of Radonova Laboratories, which is part of Lagercrantz's Control Division. The acquisition is expected to have only a marginal impact on the Group's earnings per share on an annual basis.

Stockholm, 14 August 2026



Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)







The information was submitted for publication on 14 August 2026 at 15:45 CET.





Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 66 70

Elisabet Ålander, VP Business Development Division Control, Lagercrantz, phone +46 70 342 72 27

Karl Nilsson, CEO, Radonova Laboratories AB, phone +46 70 639 01 31

or visit our website: http://www.lagercrantz.com

About Us

Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that buys and builds niche businesses offering world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,800 employees and annual revenues of SEK 11 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com