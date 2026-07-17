Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz Interim Report Q1 2026/27

FIRST QUARTER (1 APRIL- 30 JUNE 2026)

· Net revenue increased by 18% to MSEK 2,907 (2,473), where the organic growth amounted to 6%.

· Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 15% to MSEK 498 (432) and the EBITA margin was 17.1% (17.5).

· Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 18% to MSEK 405 (343).

· Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK 279 (288).

· Profit after taxes increased by 20% to MSEK 315 (263).

· Return on equity amounted to 28% (28) and the equity ratio was 35% (34).

· Earnings per share for the latest 12-month period increased to SEK 6.07 (SEK 5.81 for the 2025/26 financial year).

· Six acquisitions were completed during the first quarter. Since 1 April 2025, 14 businesses with total business volume of approximately MSEK 1,500 have thus been acquired.

· As previously communicated, the Board of Directors has proposed an increased dividend of SEK 2.50 (2.20) per share. The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on 25 August 2026.



CEO COMMENT

"The growth journey is continuing"

Lagercrantz started the 2026/27 financial year with a strong first quarter, continuing the positive trend from previous periods. Despite an uncertain external environment, the Group's companies have adapted well and the overall business situation has developed in a stable and positive way. The level of activity was high in several of the Group's key markets where we are seeing good organic growth and recently acquired companies have contributed to both revenue and earnings growth. All in all, profit after net financial items (EBT) increased by 18% to MSEK 405 (343) and earnings per share (after diluted) increased by 18% to SEK 6.07 on an annual basis. In addition, we carried out several value-creating acquisitions, which have advanced our positions in key areas with six new businesses during the quarter, and 14 new businesses - equivalent to approximately 16% of new business volume - since 1 April 2025.

For full CEO comment, please see the Interim Report.



Stockholm 17 July 2026



Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)



Presentation/webcast

A presentation of the report will be held 17 July, at 10:00 CET with CEO Jörgen Wigh and CFO Karin Mellegård Djärf. The webcast will be recorded.



If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://lagercrantz-group.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026/register



If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://events.inderes.com/lagercrantz-group/q1-report-2026/dial-in







This information is information that Lagercrantz Group AB (publ) is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication on 17 July 2026 at 07:40 CET.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Jörgen Wigh, CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 66 70

Karin Mellegård Djärf, CFO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 70 290 0194,

or visit our website: http://www.lagercrantz.com

About Us

Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that buys and builds niche businesses offering world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,800 employees and annual revenues of SEK 11 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com