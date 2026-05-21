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WKN: A2QEJ6 | ISIN: SE0014990966 | Ticker-Symbol: LG72
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 10:48
23,600 Euro
-0,67 % -0,160
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,50024,00011:29
23,64023,68011:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires Stalon

Lagercrantz has acquired 88% of the shares in Stalon AB, a Swedish manufacturer of silencers for hunting firearms. Stalon is based in Stalon, outside Vilhelmina in northern Sweden, where the company conducts development and production in its own facilities. The company generates annual revenue of approximately SEK 36 million with strong profitability.

"Stalon has built a strong position within a clearly defined niche through high expertise, proprietary products, and efficient production. We look forward to further developing the business together with the company, building on its solid technical know-how and strong product offering, while gradually expanding its geographical presence. We are proud and delighted to welcome Stalon to Lagercrantz," says Magnus Nilsson, Head of Division, Niche Products.

"It feels very positive to take the next step in Stalon's development together with a long-term owner that understands niche product companies and entrepreneurship. As part of Lagercrantz, we gain access to experience and resources that can support our continued internationalization and development," comment Daniel and Maria Axelsson, who will remain co-owners and active in the company's management.

For more information about Stalon, please visit www.stalonsilencer.com. Stalon will become part of the Niche Products division from May 2026. The acquisition is expected to make a small positive contribution to the Group's earnings per share on an annual basis.

Stockholm, 21 May 2026

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)


The information was submitted for publication on 21 May 2026 at 08:00 CET.

Contacts
For further information please contact:
Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 66 70
Magnus Nilsson, Head of Niche Products division, Lagercrantz Group, +46 709 611 586
or visit our website: www.lagercrantz.com

About Us
Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that buys and builds niche businesses offering world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,600 employees and annual revenues of almost SEK 11 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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