Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires Hycon

Lagercrantz has today acquired 95% of the shares in Hycon A/S, a leading manufacturer of hydraulic tools and pumps based in Northern Jutland, Denmark.

Hycon develops and manufactures high-performance, high-quality hydraulic tools and power units. The products are used for drilling, sawing, cutting, and pumping in demanding environments such as water utilities and underwater applications. Hycon generates revenue of DKK 52 million with solid profitability. For more information, please visit https://hycontools.com/

"Hycon has continuously developed its product portfolio with a clear focus on quality and innovation. We look forward to working with management to further develop the business and strengthen Hycon's global position," says Andreas Heder, Head of the Control Division at Lagercrantz Group.

"Hycon is in an exciting phase of its development, where we are seeing very positive market reception for our products. With Lagercrantz as a new, long-term owner, I look forward to continuing to develop the business and our offering together with our employees, partners, and the board, with a focus on innovation and customer value," says Martin Møller, co-owner and CEO of Hycon.

Hycon will become part of Lagercrantz's Control division as of April 2026. Co-owner and CEO Martin Møller will retain a 5% ownership stake in the company. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive effect on the Group's earnings per share.



Stockholm, 29 April 2026



Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)







The information was submitted for publication on 29 April 2026 at 15:30 CET.

Contacts

For further information please contact:

Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 66 70

Andreas Heder, Head of division Control, Lagercrantz Group, phone +46 70 376 2180

or visit our website: www.lagercrantz.com

About Us

Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that buys and builds niche businesses offering world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,600 employees and annual revenues exceeding SEK 10 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com