Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz Year-end Report 2025/26

FOURTH QUARTER (1 January - 31 March 2026)

· Net revenue increased by 13% to MSEK 2,825 (2,503), where the organic growth amounted to 6%.

· Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 20% to MSEK 536 (446) and the EBITA margin amounted to 19.0% (17.8).

· Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 19% to MSEK 438 (368).

· Cash flow from operating activities increased by 20% to MSEK 410 (342).

· Profit after taxes increased by 19% to MSEK 364 (307).



12 MONTHS (1 April 2025 - 31 March 2026)

· Net revenue increased by 13% to MSEK 10,609 (9,389), where the organic growth amounted to 3%.

· Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 17% to MSEK 1,923 (1,646) and the EBITA margin amounted to 18.1% (17.5).

· Profit after financial items (EBT) increased by 17% to MSEK 1,523 (1,298).

· Cash flow from operating activities increased by 14% to MSEK 1,502 (1,322).

· Profit after taxes increased by 18% to MSEK 1,200 (1,019) and earnings per share after dilution increased to SEK 5.81 (4.93).

· Return on equity amounted to 29% (28) and the equity ratio was 35% (34).

· The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2,50 (2.20) per share, an increase of 14% compared to previous year.

· During the financial year, eight acquisitions were carried out with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 1,070.

· After the end of the financial year, another four companies have been acquired with total annual revenue of approximately MSEK 300.



CEO Comment

"Purposeful strategy behind strong earnings growth"

Lagercrantz closed a strong financial year, where the positive trend continued also in the final quarter. Profit (EBT) for the full year increased by 17% to MSEK 1,523, which is a new all-time high. The operating margin (EBITA) amounted to 18.1% and earnings per share improved by 18% to SEK 5.81, which also represents new record highs. Cash flow from operating activities amounted to about MSEK 1,500 and continues to provide strong opportunities for future acquisitions.

For full CEO comment, please see the Year-end Report.



Stockholm 19 May 2025



Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)





Presentation/webcast

A presentation of the report will be held 19 May, at 10:00 CET with CEO Jörgen Wigh and CFO Karin Mellegård Djärf. The webcast will be recorded.

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://lagercrantz-group.events.inderes.com/q4-report-2025/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference. https://events.inderes.com/lagercrantz-group/q4-report-2025/dial-in



Contacts

For further information please contact:

Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 66 70

Karin Mellegård Djärf, CFO, Lagercrantz Group, phone +46 70 290 0194

or visit our website: www.lagercrantz.com

About Us

Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that buys and builds niche businesses offering world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,600 employees and annual revenues of almost SEK 11 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com