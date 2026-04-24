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WKN: A2QEJ6 | ISIN: SE0014990966 | Ticker-Symbol: LG72
Tradegate
23.04.26 | 19:36
21,920 Euro
-0,90 % -0,200
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,86021,94012:40
21,88021,90012:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.04.2026 10:30 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires the operation of FMK Trafikprodukter AB

Lagercrantz has today, through its subsidiary Nordic Road Safety AB (NRS), entered into an agreement to acquire the business and assets of FMK Trafikprodukter AB - a niche company with a 40-year history in CE-certified road barrier systems for the Swedish and Nordic infrastructure market. FMK generates annual revenue of approximately SEK 20 million. For more information, please visit https://fmktrafik.se/

FMK will be integrated into NRS and Division Electrify as of April 2026. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Lagercrantz Group's earnings per share on an annual basis.


Stockholm, 24 April 2026

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)




The information was submitted for publication on 24 April 2026 at 10:20 CET


Contacts
For further information please contact:
Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 66 70
Daniel Andersson, Head of division Electrify, Lagercrantz Group, phone +46 73 804 5806
or visit our website: www.lagercrantz.com

About Us
Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that buys and builds niche businesses offering world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,600 employees and annual revenues exceeding SEK 10 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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