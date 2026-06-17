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WKN: A2QEJ6 | ISIN: SE0014990966 | Ticker-Symbol: LG72
Tradegate
17.06.26 | 10:21
23,140 Euro
+0,09 % +0,020
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAGERCRANTZ GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,22023,32014:19
23,26023,30014:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2026 13:10 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Lagercrantz Group AB: Lagercrantz acquires Marsden

Lagercrantz has today acquired 100% of the shares in Marsden Weighing Machine Group Limited in the UK, a leading provider of weighing solutions for healthcare and industrial markets to UK and international customers.

With 100 years of expertise and a long-standing relationship with the UK's National Health Service, Marsden is a trusted and innovative provider of ISO-certified weighing equipment and related services. Marsden's valued customers include hospitals, community healthcare teams, GP practices and care homes as well as industrial customers and veterinary practices.

Marsden is based in Rotherham, England, and has turnover of GBP 6 million with good profitability. For a presentation of the company, please visit: www.marsden-weighing.co.uk.

"After the acquisition of I Holland in November 2025, Marsden adds a second MedTech business to our TecSec division. We look forward to seeing Marsden continue to build on its strong market position in the coming years", says Martin Sirvell, Head of Division TecSec within Lagercrantz.

"We are delighted to welcome Lewis and the rest of the Marsden team to Lagercrantz in the UK," says Andy Lister, CEO Lagercrantz UK.

"In our 100th year as a business, we are pleased to be partnering with a long-term owner who shares our ambition for Marsden's continued development," says Managing Director Lewis Davis of Marsden.

Marsden will be part of the TecSec division as of June 2026. The acquisition is expected to generate a small positive contribution to Lagercrantz Group's earnings per share on an annual basis.

Stockholm, 17 June 2026

Lagercrantz Group AB (publ)


The information was submitted for publication on 17 June 2026 at 13:10 CET

Contacts
For further information please contact:
Jörgen Wigh, President and CEO, Lagercrantz Group AB, phone +46 8 700 66 70
Martin Sirvell, Head of TecSec division, Lagercrantz Group, +46 722 50 63 37
Andy Lister, CEO Lagercrantz UK Ltd, +44 7824 550 222
or visit our website: www.lagercrantz.com

About Us
Lagercrantz Group is a Tech Group that buys and builds niche businesses offering world-leading, value-creating technology, using either proprietary products or products from leading suppliers. The Group consists of some 85 companies, each with a focus on a specific sub-market - a niche. Lagercrantz Group is active in nine countries in Northern Europe as well as in the USA, China and in India. The Group has approximately 3,600 employees and annual revenues of almost SEK 11 billion. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2001. Read more on www.lagercrantz.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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