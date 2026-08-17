Alpha Compute Corp.: Alpha Compute Strengthens Executive Team To Scale Global Infrastructure Business

New York, NY, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) ("Alpha Compute" or the "Company"), a high-performance GPU infrastructure and confidential-compute technology company serving the artificial intelligence economy, today announced a series of executive appointments and promotions across its Global Infrastructure Business and its enterprise and government contracting division, Alpha / Sovereign.



The appointments are designed to put a full-time commercial and operational leadership team behind a Global Infrastructure sales pipeline that now exceeds $1.5 billion, and to support the Company's transition from cluster construction to at-scale enterprise delivery.



Christopher Freytes has been appointed Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In this role, he will oversee the Company's global security strategy, ensuring the integrity and resilience of Alpha Compute's AI Confidential Compute offerings. His leadership will be critical in safeguarding sensitive enterprise and government workloads, enforcing privacy at the silicon level, and maintaining the highest standards of data protection across the Company's expanding data center fleet.



Tom Richer has been appointed Executive Vice President and General Manager, Global Infrastructure Business after serving on the Company's Advisory Board since April 2026. Richer will own the Global Infrastructure business end to end from sales, deal structuring, delivery, to customer success, and will lead enterprise go-to-market execution for Alpha / Sovereign.



Sam Ibrahim has been appointed Vice President, Channel Partnerships, Global Infrastructure Business, where he will lead strategic partnerships and co-sell GTM execution across the OEM, channel, and alliance ecosystem.



"Tom and Sam have spent their careers building the kind of global infrastructure businesses we are now scaling: at IBM, Dell, HPE, Savvis, Deloitte, AWS, Microsoft, and Navisite, while Christopher brings the critical experience of designing and securing these complex environments for highly regulated entities like the US Air Force," said Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Compute Corp. "We aren't just scaling capacity; we are establishing a new standard for secure, zero-trust AI environment. With more than a billion dollars of pipeline in front of us and Alpha / Sovereign coming online, this team combines hyperscale delivery expertise with the rigorous national security-level defense required to turn demand into secure, delivered compute."

About the Appointees

Christopher Freytes - Chief Information Security Officer

Freytes brings extensive experience in cloud-native security, zero-trust architecture, and national defense to Alpha Compute. He has led the design of zero-trust cloud architectures and automated compliance frameworks across large-scale, highly regulated environments. Concurrently, Freytes serves as a Warrant Officer in Cyber Defense Operations for the US Air National Guard, holding the role of Warfighter Communications & IT Systems Operations Officer, a specialized technical advisor managing enterprise and tactical communication systems in support of critical national security missions. His background includes leading SOC 2 Type II, SOC 1 Type II, and HiTrust compliance efforts and deploying automated threat detection systems. He holds a Master of Science in Cyber Security from Brown University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Florida State University. LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/cfreytes

Tom Richer - Executive Vice President & General Manager, Global Infrastructure Business

Richer brings more than three decades of enterprise infrastructure and cloud-focused leadership, having managed Tier-1 global systems integration businesses at IBM, HPE, Microsoft, Savvis, Deloitte, Wipro, Capgemini, and Cognizant. He is a 2x founder and CEO and a featured speaker and award winner in the Google Cloud, Microsoft, and NVIDIA partner ecosystems. Richer holds a master of business administration from Cornell University and is actively involved in his undergrad alma mater, Iona University, where he is a strategic advisor to the Hynes Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, and an adjunct professor teaching on emerging technology innovation at the graduate level. He also studied AI and Blockchain at MIT.LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/tomricher

Sam Ibrahim - Vice President, Channel Partnerships, Global Infrastructure Business

Ibrahim is a global partnership & alliances executive with nearly four decades of experience building Tier-1 cloud and infrastructure channel businesses, including leadership roles at Microsoft, IBM, Dell, AWS, Virtusa, Teradata, Capgemini, and Compaq Computer. Ibrahim received his bachelor of business administration from Pace University majoring in Management Information Systems. LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/sam-ibrahim-440b6125



About Alpha Compute Corp.



Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) is a vertically integrated AI infrastructure company specializing in GPU-as-a-service and AI Confidential Compute. Alpha Compute's mission is to support clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors including: finance, defense, intelligence, and media with the essential framework for any organization requiring secure, confidential computing environments. For more information, please visit: https://www.alphacompute.ai/



Compute Corp. is domiciled in the British Virgin Islands with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam and Toronto. Alpha Compute is a founding partner of the Right2Compute Coalition; more information is available at www.right2compute.com



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those preceded by, followed by, or incorporating words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions are forward-looking statements.



These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the timing and progress of the Company's GPU fleet deployments and other strategic initiatives; reliance on third-party vendors and strategic partners named in this press release; the ability to secure additional financing; uncertainty around the Company's investments and legacy business; risks related to technology platforms and ecosystems; and general market and economic conditions. A more complete discussion of these risks is set forth under "Item 3 - Key Information - Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2026.



Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them publicly, except as required by law.



Investor & Media Contact



Alpha Compute Corp.

ir@alphacompute.ai

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