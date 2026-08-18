

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate remained stable in the three months to June, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday.



The unemployment rate stood at 4.9 percent in the June quarter, unchanged from the preceding period. The rate was seen at 4.8 percent.



The number of vacancies decreased 6,000 to 707,000 in the three months to July.



Average earnings excluding bonus logged an annual increase of 3.5 percent. Including bonus, earnings advanced 4.1 percent from the last year.



There were 47,000 working days lost because of labor disputes in June.



In July, payroll employment decreased 94,000 from the previous year and by 13,000 on a monthly basis to 30.3 million, data showed.



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