

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 5-day low of 1.2087 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 1.2033.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi slid to 4-day lows of 0.5873 and 1.9701 from early highs of 0.5909 and 1.9606, respectively.



The kiwi edged down to 93.80 against yen, from an early high of 94.18.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.22 against the aussie, 0.57 against the greenback, 2.01 against the euro and 91.00 against the yen.



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