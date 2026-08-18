cBrain A/S: cBrain awarded first contract with the State of California

Company Announcement no. 08/2026

cBrain awarded first contract with the State of California

Copenhagen, August 18, 2026

In February, cBrain (NASDAQ: CBRAIN) was invited by the State of California to conduct a 12-week informal Proof of Concept (PoC), focused on using AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to reduce redundancies and duplicative work by government agencies in California.

cBrain is now pleased to announce that the Governor's Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation in California (US) has contracted with cBrain through California's SLP framework for software acquisition.

The scope of work covers the submission of environmental documents, modernization of a public data repository for these documents, and a new AI-based interface to make the knowledge from the documents available to the public and for reviewing agencies.

The aim is to reduce permitting and environmental review timelines.

The project will commence immediately, and the contract duration is five years.

For cBrain, this is an important milestone

Environmental permitting is a key focus area in the 2026-2028 strategy and international expansion. It is therefore very encouraging that cBrain can now announce its first contract with the State of California.

The project will be delivered on the cBrain F2 platform. F2 is a Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) software platform, built specifically for government, where AI capabilities are embedded directly into case workflows and regulatory processes, ensuring scalability, transparency, and compliance.

F2 was originally designed in close collaboration with the Danish government. Today, more than 75 Danish authorities, including most ministries, use F2 as their platform, and F2 has been deployed by government organizations across five continents.

In June 2026, a study published by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW) identified F2 as a leading digital platform for environmental permitting, awarding F2 the highest digital maturity score among the solutions assessed.

In July 2026, the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) selected cBrain F2 to showcase at its inaugural Permitting Innovators Expo, where high-potential technology solutions were presented to federal agencies and industry leaders working to modernize and accelerate environmental reviews and permitting.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to

Lars Møller Christiansen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 24429300