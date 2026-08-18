Hankook Tire & Technology: London Finale Brings Hankook's Four Seasons in Formula E to a Close

Pascal Wehrlein won Round 16 before securing the Season 12 (2025/26) Drivers' World Championship, while Taylor Barnard claimed victory in the season-ending Round 17

Dry, stable conditions kept the focus on Excel London's unique indoor-outdoor layout, with tyre warm-up and consistent performance across contrasting surfaces key throughout the double-header

LONDON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter Hankook), the exclusive tyre supplier to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, supplied the entire grid as Season 12 (2025/26) concluded with Rounds 16 and 17 at the 2026 Hankook London E-Prix.

The London double-header crowned Porsche Formula E Team's Pascal Wehrlein as the Season 12 Drivers' World Champion, securing his second Formula E title. Jaguar TCS Racing claimed the Teams' World Championship, while Porsche had already wrapped up the Manufacturers' World Championship in Tokyo three weeks earlier.

In Round 16, Wehrlein converted pole position into victory ahead of Andretti's Jake Dennis and Jaguar TCS Racing's António Félix da Costa. Round 17 was won by DS PENSKE's Taylor Barnard, who claimed his maiden Formula E victory ahead of Mahindra Racing's Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara. During Round 17, Wehrlein finished outside the points but had done enough across the weekend to secure the Drivers' World Championship.

Dry and stable conditions across the double-header kept the focus firmly on the circuit itself, where cars repeatedly moved between smooth indoor flooring and outdoor asphalt. With grip changing between the two surfaces, tyre warm-up, track position and consistent performance remained important throughout the weekend. Tyre warm-up remained important in qualifying, at the start and after restarts, while stable performance allowed teams to concentrate on setup, energy management and strategy.

"London was a fitting final challenge for the iON Race," said Manfred Sandbichler, Senior Director of Hankook Motorsport. "Hankook iON Race delivered the consistency and reliability, which have underpinned our four seasons in Formula E, across the circuit's contrasting indoor and outdoor sections. Congratulations to Pascal Wehrlein on securing the championship, and thank you to Formula E, the FIA, the teams and the drivers for their trust and close cooperation throughout the GEN3 era."

In Formula E's Fan Village, Hankook showcased its iON tyre technology and unveiled the winning design from its 'Make it Yours, Make it Race' AI helmet campaign. The creator received the full-scale racing helmet, while Formula E drivers Maximilian Günther and Taylor Barnard joined a fan signing session.

Hankook began supplying the full Formula E grid at the start of Season 9 in January 2023 and remained the championship's exclusive tyre supplier throughout the GEN3 and GEN3 Evo generations. Over four seasons, the programme gave Hankook extensive experience in electric racing across a broad range of circuits, surfaces, temperatures and weather conditions.

The knowledge gained through Formula E will continue to support Hankook's tyre development and future motorsport activities.

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