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WKN: A2JRK6 | ISIN: US7223041028 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PDA
Tradegate
18.08.26 | 11:19
75,20 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PDD HOLDINGS INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,8075,4011:35
74,8075,2011:20
PR Newswire
18.08.2026 10:36 Uhr
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Temu partners with Danish Startup Group to support the Danish startup ecosystem

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu, the global e-commerce platform, today announced a partnership with Danish Startup Group (DSG) to support local founders and strengthen the Danish startup ecosystem.

Copenhagen-based DSG has supported early-stage entrepreneurs in Denmark since 2007. The non-profit is volunteer-run and connects entrepreneurs across Denmark through events, workshops, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Under the new partnership, Temu will take part in DSG's programs and events, working directly with DSG's team and the broader network of founders and companies it supports.

"We are very pleased to welcome TEMU as a member of Danish Startup Group and to see a large, established company taking a genuine interest in Denmark's startup community. Their ambition to invest in innovation and create new value for Danish entrepreneurs, through both their expertise and platform solutions, is exactly the kind of engagement we want to encourage," said Tomas Zhang Mathiesen, Founder and CEO of Danish Startup Group. "We're excited to explore the opportunities ahead and look forward to developing the collaboration to benefit our members and ecosystem."

Temu launched in Denmark in 2023 and opened its e-commerce platform to Danish sellers last year, enabling local businesses to reach consumers in Denmark and across Europe. Today, the Temu Local Seller Programme is open to businesses of all sizes in more than 35 markets, including much of Europe. A recent Kantar Media survey showed more than three in four Nordic respondents believe Temu is driving greater price transparency and competition across the region, with over a third describing its impact as significant.

"We're glad to be working with DSG and to take part in a community that's been supporting Danish founders for almost two decades. We look forward to contributing to Denmark's startup scene," said a Temu spokesperson.

About Danish Startup Group

Danish Startup Group (DSG) is a Copenhagen-based non-profit founded in 2007. Run entirely by volunteers, DSG supports early-stage entrepreneurs in Denmark through events, workshops, mentorship, and networking opportunities, and says it has engaged hundreds of members and volunteers over that time.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/temu-partners-with-danish-startup-group-to-support-the-danish-startup-ecosystem-302853845.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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