Pro Kapital Grupp: Pro Kapital considers a bond issue targeted at Baltic investors and intends to give conditional notice of early redemption of its existing bonds 2020/2028

AS Pro Kapital Grupp investigates the possibility to issue bonds to Baltic investors in September 2026, and to apply for their admission to trading on the Baltic Bond List of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange. The capital raised from the potential bond issue, which is being prepared in cooperation with LHV Pank, is intended to be used to make a voluntary early redemption in full of Pro Kapital's existing bonds 2020/2028 with ISIN SE0013801XXX traded on Nasdaq Stockholm, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the existing bonds.

According to Edoardo Axel Preatoni, CEO of Pro Kapital Grupp, the planned bond issue is intended to give both new investors and home buyers and investors who have already placed their trust in the company the opportunity to become part of Pro Kapital's success story. At the same time, the bond issue and the accompanying process provide an opportunity to introduce Pro Kapital's development portfolio more widely to people across the Baltics.

"Over 32 years of operation, Pro Kapital has shaped the urban landscape in all three Baltic capitals and developed 515,000 square metres of residential and commercial space. Today, Pro Kapital is a strongly capitalised and profitable company, and the planned bond issue will allow us to optimise our financial management," noted Preatoni.

"Business has continued as planned in all three of our core markets. In Tallinn, active construction and sales continue at Kristiine City, where the execution of first sale and purchase agreements have begun in the Musketäri Majad project. The construction in Kalaranna Kvartal has been completed. The Latvian and Lithuanian markets continue to show strong development. In Riga, the Blue Marine Residence development is progressing as planned, and the entire development area has been brought together under the shared Kliversala Bay brand. In Vilnius, sales in the Attico Boutique and Miesto Vilos (City Villas) project continue successfully, and in June we set a new transaction value record in Vilnius residential real estate market with a Miesto Vilos property. We are also preparing the public launch of the Borgo development in Vilnius Old Town, which will bring another exclusive residential project to the city," commented Andrus Laurits, General Manager of Pro Kapital.

According to Silver Kalmus, Debt Securities area manager at LHV Pank, Pro Kapital's 53,8% equity ratio and net profit of EUR 3,3 million for the first half of 2026 confirm that this is a strongly capitalised and profitable company. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to support Pro Kapital in its planned bond offering to Baltic investors," Kalmus added.

At the time of publishing this notice of intent, the exact structure, volume, interest rate, maturity and other terms of the bond issue have not yet been resolved. These will be published before the bond subscription period.

About Pro Kapital

AS Pro Kapital Grupp is a real estate developer established in 1994, whose core business is focused on Tallinn, Riga and Vilnius. Over its 32 years of operation, the Group has developed 515,000 square metres of gross floor area, and its development portfolio also includes a further 322,000 square metres of planned gross floor area.

Pro Kapital's shares have been listed on Nasdaq Tallinn since 2012 and have been included in the Baltic Main List since 2018.

Additional information

AS Pro Kapital Grupp

Edoardo Axel Preatoni, Management Board Member | +372 614 4920 | prokapital@prokapital.ee

Andrus Laurits, General Manager | +372 614 4920 | andrus.laurits@prokapital.com

LHV Pank

Silver Kalmus, Debt Securities area manager | +372 562 06450 | silver.kalmus@lhv.ee

Important information

This notice is for informational purposes only and refers to a potential bond offer in the future. This does not constitute an offer, sale or solicitation to subscribe for bonds nor investment advice. The terms of the offer and the relevant documents will be published separately in accordance with applicable legislation. No bond offer will be made in any jurisdiction before the required offer documentation has been approved, registered or published.

AS Pro Kapital Grupp is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published simultaneously via Nasdaq Tallinn and Nasdaq Stockholm, through the agency of Pro Kapital's contact persons set out above, on 18 August 2026, 11:00 CEST / 12:00 EEST.