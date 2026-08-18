

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Baidu Inc. (BIDU) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB2.319 billion, or RMB5.74 per share. This compares with RMB7.322 billion, or RMB20.35 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Baidu Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB2.573 billion or RMB7.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.2% to RMB31.325 billion from RMB32.713 billion last year.



Baidu Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB2.319 Bln. vs. RMB7.322 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB5.74 vs. RMB20.35 last year. -Revenue: RMB31.325 Bln vs. RMB32.713 Bln last year.



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