

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Oman if its Middle East ally 'gets in the way' of his administration's efforts in the Strait of Hormuz.



'If Oman gets in the way, we'll bomb the shit out of them,' Trump said in an interview with Fox News, apparently irked by the ongoing talks between Oman and Iran over the future of the Strait of Hormuz.



During the phone interview, Trump also said that Iran should 'put up the white flag of surrender' to end the Middle East war.



Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that its officials were close to finalizing a joint declaration with Oman regarding opening the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping.



Trump has been claiming that the crucial waterway is effectively under the control of the United States, which has pursued its own efforts to secure its reopening.



Maritime traffic through the route has remained nominal and highly risky.



Simultaneously, Oman has played a key mediating role between the United States and Iran for reaching a permanent peace deal between the two countries.



A 60-day Memorandum of Understanding between Iran and the U.S. expired on Tuesday.



To a question if he was seeking an extension to the MoU during a news conference at the Oval Office on Monday, Trump replied in the negative.



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