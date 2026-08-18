

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU, 0762.HK) reported first half profit attributable to equity shareholders of the company totaled RMB 9.468 billion, compared with RMB 14.484 billion, last year. Earnings per share was RMB 0.31 compared to RMB 0.47.



Revenue for the six-month period increased to RMB 201.364 billion from RMB 200.202 billion in the prior year period. Service revenue was RMB 178.0 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 0.2%.



China Unicom shares are trading at HK$6.27 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, down 0.95%.



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