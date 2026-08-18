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WKN: A2PBPG | ISIN: US5590782091 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 12:02 Uhr
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Magellan Copper and Gold Corp Subsidiary Magellan Energy Corp Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Ramm Power Group

WALLACE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Magellan Copper & Gold Corp. (OTCID:MAGE) ("Magellan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company's wholly owned subsidiary Magellan Energy Corp. has entered a Letter of Intent to acquire Ramm Power Group. Upon closing of the acquisition, the combined companies will be pursuing brownfield development opportunities in the energy production and storage markets.

Ramm Power Group was formed in 2018 to pursue pump storage facilities specifically to provide storage solutions for solar, wind and nuclear as well as other traditional power generation sources. For more info visit www.rammpowergroup.com

With the demand for energy accelerating due to the large power consumption of data centers which are driven by the growth in Artificial Intelligence, Magellan believes the timing is right for common sense power generation and storage solutions and other related opportunities in the power generation space.

"Ramm Power Group is excited to move some of these projects forward as we have developed a solid approach to helping solve some of the power storage issues related to the grid", said Dr. Michael Warner, CEO of Ramm Power Group.

Magellan Copper & Gold Corp. CEO Mike Lavigne stated, "Ramm Power Group has done extensive work to advance several projects and is in a good position to move them to the next level". He added, "Magellan is committed to helping these projects become a reality".

About Magellan Gold Corporation

Magellan Copper and Gold Inc. (MAGE) is focused on the exploration and development of precious metals in North America and more specifically the Western United States. Magellan currently controls The Center Star Gold Mine located in Idaho County within the State of Idaho.

To learn more about Magellan Copper and Gold Inc., visit www.magellancoppergold.com. To learn more about Magellan Energy Corp., visit www.magellanenergycorp.com

About Ramm Power Group

Ramm Power Group was established to pursue pump storage facilities specifically to provide storage solutions for solar, wind and nuclear as well as other traditional power generation sources. For more info visit www.rammpowergroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements are based on good faith assumptions that Magellan Gold Corporation believes are reasonable, but which are subject to a wide range of uncertainties and business risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed in Magellan Gold Corporation's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:
Magellan Gold Corporation
Mike Lavigne, CEO
mblavigne@magellancoppergold.com

SOURCE: Magellan Copper and Gold Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/magellan-copper-and-gold-corp-subsidiary-magellan-energy-corp-enters-into-letter-1208137

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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