Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a core relogging and resampling program at its Burnt Hill Tungsten Project in central New Brunswick. The program is focused on 26 historical diamond drill holes totaling 5,687 meters, drilled at Burnt Hill in 1979 by Miramichi Lumber Company Ltd. and preserved at the New Brunswick government core storage facility at Madran, New Brunswick.

Highlights

26 historical drill holes totaling 5,687 metres of core are stored at the government core storage facility at Madran, New Brunswick, and much of this core has never been sampled.

The stored core is in excellent condition and is amenable to detailed relogging and resampling.

Historical sampling was limited to whole-core intervals of tungsten-bearing veins; the sediment hosted and often thinly veined mineralized core was not sampled and represents an untested opportunity.

An independent geological consulting firm has been retained to complete geostatistical analyses in preparation for an eventual independent mineral resource estimate.

Phase 1 drilling at Burnt Hill is expected to commence later this month.

Program Overview

The 1979 drill core held at the Madran storage facility remains in excellent condition and is well suited to modern relogging and resampling. Sampling completed by Miramichi Lumber Company Ltd. at the time of drilling consisted of whole-core samples of tungsten-bearing veins only; no other intervals were sampled. In 2007, Cadillac Ventures sampled the bottom portions of most of the drill holes along the greisen intrusive contact, but narrow sediment-hosted veins, which contain low-grade tungsten, tin and molybdenum mineralization, were left unsampled. As a result, a substantial portion of the drill core has never been assayed.

The Company plans to initially relog and sample five drill holes in their entirety, from top to bottom, to validate the historical assay data and build confidence in support of an eventual mineral resource estimate. Resampling priorities across the remaining holes have been ranked based on potential resource impact (tungsten-equivalent grade-thickness) and spatial distribution.

Geostatistical Analysis and Path to a Resource Estimate

The Company has retained an independent geological consulting firm, which is completing a program of geostatistical work, including a spatial pairing analysis comparing the historical and modern drilling datasets and a first-pass mineral resource classification spacing analysis. This work is designed to best prepare the project for an eventual independent mineral resource estimate to be undertaken following completion of Phase 1 drilling. Phase 1 drilling is expected to commence later this month.

Historical Mineral Resource Estimate

The Burnt Hill Tungsten Project hosts a historic mineral resource estimate comprising an indicated mineral resource of 1.761 million tonnes grading 0.292% WO3, 0.007% MoS2 and 0.008% SnO2, and an inferred mineral resource of 1.520 million tonnes grading 0.263% WO3, 0.008% MoS2 and 0.005% SnO2.

A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources, and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources. The relogging and resampling program described in this news release, together with the planned Phase 1 drilling, forms part of the work required to verify the historical data and support an eventual current mineral resource estimate.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Graham Giles, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Nexcel Metals Corp.

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral projects in Canada. The Company's flagship Burnt Hill Tungsten Project is located in New Brunswick and encompasses a significant land package within one of Canada's most historically significant tungsten camps. Nexcel's strategy is to advance and expand its critical minerals portfolio through systematic exploration, strategic property acquisitions and the evaluation of development opportunities in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lac Ducharme REE project in Quebec.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the planned relogging and resampling program, the timing and completion of geostatistical analyses, the commencement and results of Phase 1 drilling, and the preparation of an eventual independent mineral resource estimate. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management believed to be reasonable at the time they were made, but there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310183

Source: Nexcel Metals Corp.