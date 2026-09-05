Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Nexcel Metals Corp. (CSE: NEXX) (OTCQB: NXXCF) (FSE: 2OH) ("Nexcel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the Company (the "Options") to a consultant and a director of the Company. The Options are to vest immediately upon grant, are exercisable at a price of $0.80 per common share for a period of three years from the date of grant, and are otherwise subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

In addition, the Company has approved the grant of an aggregate of 1,000,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to consultants of the Company. The RSUs are to vest immediately upon grant and have a settlement period of three years, and are otherwise subject to the terms of the Company's RSU plan.

About Nexcel Metals Corp.

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral projects in Canada. The Company's flagship Burnt Hill Tungsten Project is located in New Brunswick and encompasses a significant land package within one of Canada's most historically significant tungsten camps. Nexcel's strategy is to advance and expand its critical minerals portfolio through systematic exploration, strategic property acquisitions and the evaluation of development opportunities in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company also has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Lac Ducharme REE project in Quebec.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that Nexcel expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements may involve, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by Nexcel based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond Nexcel's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nexcel does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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