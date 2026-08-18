

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Home Depot, Inc. (HD) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $4.766 billion, or $4.79 per share. This compares with $4.551 billion, or $4.58 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Home Depot, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to $47.861 billion from $45.277 billion last year.



Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.766 Bln. vs. $4.551 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.79 vs. $4.58 last year. -Revenue: $47.861 Bln vs. $45.277 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 4.0 % Full year revenue guidance: 2.5 % To 4.5 %



Adjusted(1) diluted earnings-per-share to grow approximately flat to 4.0% from $14.69 in fiscal 2025



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News