The Descartes Systems Group Inc: Descartes Introduces AI-Powered Image Document Management to Help Accelerate Customs Entry and Shipment Processing

ATLANTA and LONDON, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced new AI-powered Image Document Management (IDM) capabilities. These capabilities help customs brokers, freight forwarders and logistics service providers accelerate customs entry preparation, and shipment creation and execution. With logistics-trained AI agents embedded directly into Descartes' customs and transportation solutions, organizations can transform trade documents into operationally ready data that reduces manual data entry and improves operational efficiency.

"Entering commercial invoice data is one of the most labor-intensive activities in the import process, especially when shipments include complex commercial invoices with hundreds of line items," said Scott Sangster, General Manager, Logistics Service Providers at Descartes. "Rather than simply digitizing individual documents, our agentic IDM solution interprets commercial invoices, bills of lading, packing lists and related shipment documents in context. It can extract, validate and prepare data that can immediately begin customs and transportation workflows with significantly fewer exceptions and manual corrections. By eliminating repetitive rekeying from multiple documents while remaining within existing Descartes applications, organizations can process higher shipment volumes with greater consistency and significantly less manual effort."

Leveraging Descartes' Global Logistics Network (Descartes GLN), Descartes' AI-based IDM capabilities allow organizations to process trade documents inside the Descartes applications they already use every day to create shipments or prepare customs entries. Unlike standalone AI document-processing solutions that require separate applications, custom integrations or manual handoffs between systems, Descartes' solution eliminates "swivel-chair" workflows between multiple systems while reducing implementation complexity and accelerating time-to-value. The solution also understands and processes multiple document types associated with the same shipment.

Descartes' AI-based IDM provides customs brokers, freight forwarders and logistics service providers with:

Less manual data entry with AI-enabled extraction, interpretation and preparation of customs and logistics information from commercial invoices, bills of lading, packing lists and other trade documents

Faster customs entry and shipment creation by preparing operationally ready data that can initiate customs and transportation transactions without repetitive rekeying

More consistent processing across related shipment documents with fewer exceptions, manual corrections and rework across high-volume customs and logistics operations

Ability to scale operations more efficiently with expanded document-processing capacity that supports business growth without proportional increases in staffing

Simple and functional AI adoption with logistics-trained agents embedded into existing Descartes solutions, eliminating the need for separate applications, complex integrations or customer-trained AI models





"While document processing remains one of the largest sources of manual effort in customs brokerage and logistics operations, most customers aren't looking for another separate AI application to manage documents," said Ken Wood, Executive Vice President of Product Management at Descartes. "With our solution, customers can automate one of the most time-consuming aspects of customs and logistics operations through agentic capabilities that are embedded within the Descartes platform they rely on every day. The goal is not simply to read a shipment document, but to quickly understand its logistics context and rapidly prepare the data needed to move the customs entry or shipment forward faster and more accurately."

Learn more about Descartes' AI-based Image Document Management capabilities.

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at www.descartes.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and X .

Global Media Contact

Cara Strohack

Tel: 226-750-8050

cstrohack@descartes.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements") that relate to Descartes' broker and forwarder enterprise system solution offerings, including AI-enabled capabilities and potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Forward-looking statements may also include statements regarding the anticipated capabilities, performance, adoption and benefits of Descartes' AI-enabled solutions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to customer adoption, data quality and availability, technological developments and evolving regulatory requirements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed in the section entitled, "Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results" in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities across Canada including Descartes' most recently filed annual and interim management's discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes' profile through the EDGAR website at http://www.sec.gov or through the SEDAR+ website at http://www.sedarplus.com/. If any such risks actually occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.