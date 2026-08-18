Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") announces receipt of the complete gold and multi-element analytical dataset from the KL West diamond drilling campaign completed on April 1, 2026. The program comprised 65 drill holes totalling 19,161.9 m and 9,616 original drill-core samples.

Integration of the analytical data with geological logging, alteration, mineralization, structural interpretation and regional geophysics has identified multiple fertile hydrothermal systems and established a district-scale framework for vectoring toward higher-priority discovery opportunities.

Highlights

Completed 65-hole, 19,161.9-metre district-scale drill campaign across 10 target areas

Identified three distinct mineralizing systems across KL West, with multiple independent discovery opportunities

Gold mineralization confirmed across multiple target areas , including: 5.57 g/t Au over 1.13 m (Winnie Lake) 1.41 g/t Au over 3.40 m (Wolverine Bend) 1.87 g/t Au over 0.80 m (Wolverine Bend)

38 holes intersected signatures associated with intrusion-related gold systems

27 holes intersected polymetallic signatures associated with VMS-style systems

Multiple priority drill corridors now identified for follow-up exploration

The importance of this program extends well beyond any single drill intersection," said Stefan Sklepowicz, Chief Executive Officer of KLDC. "Our regional targets repeatedly intersected the same fertile hydrothermal signatures along kilometre-scale corridors, giving us a much clearer understanding of the mineralizing system across the property. We can now see where the system is distal, where it becomes more focused and where gold, copper and critical-metal associations coincide. This property-wide understanding provides a more predictive framework for ranking our next generation of drill targets and reinforces the potential for multiple discoveries across KL West."

Exploration Model Update

KLDC is actively incorporating the final analytical results into QGIS and Leapfrog workflows. The next phase of work will focus on:

Refining three-dimensional targeting models and regional prospectivity maps

Prioritizing of the highest-confidence drill targets using the integrated vectoring framework

Drilling at Winnie Lake and expansion drilling along the Wolverine Bend alteration corridor

Testing potential feeder and intrusive-centre targets at Cross Roads and Nine Mile

Following the polymetallic signatures at Sharp Target and Hammerhead toward potential feeder zones

What 19,000 Metres of Drilling Achieved

The completed program has converted a collection of largely independent targets into a property-scale exploration framework. KL West can now be evaluated as a district-scale project with multiple independently testable discovery opportunities.

Table 1 - From Scattered Targets to a District-Scale Story

Exploration question Before the program Today District controls Limited understanding of property-scale controls Three recurring mineral-system signatures recognized Target context Targets evaluated largely in isolation Ten target areas assessed within one regional framework Mineralized footprint Individual occurrences and anomalies Multiple hydrothermal and mineralized corridors identified Predictive model No property-wide vectoring model Integrated property-scale vectoring framework established Follow-up focus Broad regional target testing Several priority targets advanced toward focused follow-up drilling

Mineralization Systems at KL West

Integrated interpretation indicates that KL West hosts at least three distinct mineralizing environments.

1. Polymetallic VMS-Style Systems (Winnie Lake, Sharp Target, Hammerhead)

Footprint: 5.2 km east-west by 6.6 km north-south.

Pathfinders: Cu-Zn-Ag-Pb-Ba-S.

Highlight Maximum Values: 5.878% Cu and 93.6 g/t Ag (KLD25-35); 9,350 ppm Pb (KLD25-46); 8,580 ppm Ba (KLD26-54); database maxima of 10,000 ppm Zn and 10% S.

2. Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (Winnie Lake, Wolverine Bend, Nine Mile, Cross Roads)

Footprint: 3.1 km east-west by 7.0 km north-south.

Pathfinders: Au-Bi-Te-Mo-W.

Highlight Maximum Values: 5.57 g/t Au (KLD26-52); 6,880 ppm Bi (KLD26-48); 26.9 ppm Te (KLD26-68); 6,600 ppm Mo and 1,800 ppm W (KLD26-61).

Note: Ongoing geological modelling is evaluating the structural architecture, intrusive contacts and the potential relationship between identified syenite intervals and mineralization within these target areas.

3. Structurally Controlled Gold Systems (Leahy-Queenston, Cougar, Wolf, Moosehead)

Footprint: Broad structural corridors over an east-west extent of 6.2 km.

Pathfinders: Au-As-Sb-Bi-Te.

Highlight Maximum Values: 0.221 g/t Au and 77.8 ppm As (KLD26-86); 3.79 ppm Sb (KLD26-80); 278 ppm Bi (KLD26-91); 3.47 ppm Te (KLD26-86).

Figure 1 - Conceptual illustration of how multi-element assemblages and alteration are used to distinguish distal, transitional and proximal portions of the KL West hydrothermal systems.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5701/310167_fa9212aef47afb38_001full.jpg

Gold Mineralization Across Multiple Target Areas

Gold mineralization is distributed across both the initial 2025 discovery holes and the broader 2026 regional campaign. The final database includes newly calculated intervals at Winnie Lake, Wolverine Bend and Hammerhead that complement previously released intersections.

Table 2 - Selected gold composite intervals from the KL West database

Drill Hole Target From (m) To

(m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) KLD25-28 Winnie Lake 20.00 28.20 8.20 0.312 KLD25-31 Winnie Lake 262.00 265.75 3.75 0.435 KLD25-32 Winnie Lake 261.00 266.00 5.00 1.475 KLD25-34 Winnie Lake 34.74 36.15 1.41 0.612 KLD25-35 Winnie Lake 14.62 19.64 5.02 0.479 KLD25-36 Winnie Lake 14.20 18.90 4.70 0.621 KLD25-39 Wolverine Bend 43.06 49.34 6.28 0.617 KLD25-40 Wolverine Bend 24.95 33.20 8.25 0.863 Including

26.00 31.50 5.50 1.213 KLD26-48 Winnie Lake 259.67 262.90 3.23 1.580 Including

259.67 262.42 2.75 1.770 KLD26-52 Winnie Lake 261.00 262.13 1.13 5.570 KLD26-55 Winnie Lake 60.80 63.63 2.83 0.389 KLD26-62 Wolverine Bend 201.20 202.00 0.80 1.865 KLD26-62 Wolverine Bend 217.00 226.00 9.00 0.217 KLD26-68 Wolverine Bend 271.15 271.94 0.79 1.885 KLD26-72 Hammerhead 195.45 200.49 5.04 0.251 KLD26-73 Wolverine Bend 222.88 227.00 4.12 0.596 KLD26-77 Wolverine Bend 16.50 17.22 0.72 2.090 KLD26-79 Wolverine Bend 242.40 245.80 3.40 1.410 KLD26-81 Wolverine Bend 81.00 82.00 1.00 1.190

New composites use a 0.20 g/t Au cut-off, up to 3.0 m of consecutive internal dilution, length-weighted averages and no top cut. Previously released intervals are reproduced as originally reported and may reflect their original reporting parameters. Intervals are core lengths; true widths are not known for all regional targets.

Priority Growth Targets

Review of the complete dataset has identified several areas for increased technical focus.

1. Winnie Lake - Most Advanced Target Area

Highest gold grade in the current KL West composite table: 5.57 g/t Au over 1.13 m in KLD26-52

Coincident intrusion-related gold and polymetallic VMS-style signatures

The campaign's largest drill database: 21 holes totalling 5,732.9 m

Evidence for more than one mineralizing event within the same broader corridor

Winnie Lake remains the most advanced target area at KL West and continues to demonstrate the scale, geological complexity and overlapping signatures expected in an evolving hydrothermal system.

2. Wolverine Bend - Emerging Gold Corridor

Large potassic-hematite alteration footprint

Multiple gold-bearing composite intervals within the current database

Recurring intrusion-related Au-Bi-Te-Mo-W signature

Target remains interpreted as open along strike and at depth

Wolverine Bend is a significant follow-up target generated by the regional campaign and provides a clear opportunity to test the continuity and geometry of the broader gold-related alteration corridor.

3. Cross Roads and Nine Mile - Potential Intrusive Source Area

Strong Mo-W response at Cross Roads, including database maxima of 6,600 ppm Mo and 1,800 ppm W in KLD26-61

Au-Bi-Te-Mo-W enrichment through the broader Cross Roads-Nine Mile corridor

Geochemistry and alteration consistent with high-temperature hydrothermal activity

Future drilling can test whether this area represents an intrusive source or fluid-focus centre related to mineralized corridors elsewhere at KL West.

Data Verification and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

The drill-hole database contains 9,616 original drill-core samples with final gold and multi-element analytical results. True widths are estimated at approximately 65% to 80% of reported core-length intervals where sufficient geological information is available. Assays are reported uncut except where otherwise indicated.

All NQ drill-core samples were submitted to ALS Laboratories in Ontario, Québec and British Columbia. Gold analyses used industry-standard 50 g fire-assay methods with an atomic-absorption finish, including Au-AA24. Selected samples were re-analyzed gravimetrically where warranted. Multi-element geochemistry used four-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES and ICP-MS determination, including ME-MS61; ore-grade overlimits used methods including Cu-OG62 and Zn-OG62.

Selected intervals were screened by portable X-ray fluorescence for rapid multi-element interpretation. These results are semi-quantitative and are not used to report compliant laboratory assays. Drill core was cut by diamond saw; half was retained for reference and half submitted for analysis.

Program design, QA/QC and interpretation were conducted by qualified persons using procedures consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Certified reference materials and blanks were inserted at approximately one control sample per 20 samples. ALS also maintains an internal program of reference materials, blanks and duplicate analyses. KLDC reviews analytical certificates and control-sample performance before accepting results into the final ranked database.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Cleland, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) has assembled a 420-km² exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the world's most prolific mining districts. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, a highly prospective assemblage known to host gold and polymetallic massive-sulphide deposits.

With exploration permits in place, KLDC is positioned to advance a pipeline of drill-ready targets at KL South, KL West and KL East, supported by anomalous soil trends, historical mineral showings, geological interpretation and geophysical datasets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the interpretation of geochemical signatures, the potential scale and continuity of hydrothermal systems, the effectiveness of the Company's vectoring and prospectivity methods, the prioritization and testing of future drill targets, the potential for additional discoveries and future exploration plans at KL West. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially, including exploration and drilling results; the reliability and interpretation of geological, geochemical and geophysical data; assay variability; the ability to obtain permits and financing; commodity prices; and general economic, market and business conditions. Geochemical anomalies, pathfinder-element associations and interpreted mineral-system signatures are exploration vectors and are not independently evidence of economically significant mineralization. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove accurate. Readers should not place undue reliance on them. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

Appendix A - KL West Drill Collars

Coordinates are NAD83 / UTM Zone 17N.

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Inclination (°) Final Length (m) Target Area KLD25-28 564303 5337104 202 -45 132.0 Winnie Lake KLD25-29 564280 5337145 225 -45 114.0 Winnie Lake KLD25-30 564280 5337145 45 -45 234.0 Winnie Lake KLD25-31 564227 5336992 172 -45 330.0 Winnie Lake KLD25-32 565751 5338630 300 -45 381.0 Winnie Lake KLD25-33 565751 5338630 45 -45 120.0 Winnie Lake KLD25-34 564312 5337104 190 -45 102.0 Winnie Lake KLD25-35 564312 5337104 205 -45 102.0 Winnie Lake KLD25-36 564312 5337104 179 -45 108.0 Winnie Lake KLD25-37 564312 5337104 10 -75 102.0 Winnie Lake KLD25-38 565507 5338725 90 -45 258.0 Wolverine Bend KLD25-39 565576 5338627 25 -57 255.0 Wolverine Bend KLD25-40 565527 5338498 25 -50 455.0 Wolverine Bend KLD25-41 565632 5338230 300 -45 252.0 Wolverine Bend KLD25-42 564089 5336893 315 -45 411.0 Winnie Lake KLD25-43 564090 5336980 225 -45 477.0 Winnie Lake KLD25-44 565134 5336154 180 -45 402.0 Sharp Target KLD25-45 565323 5336098 180 -45 126.0 Sharp Target KLD25-46 565104 5336159 180 -45 249.0 Sharp Target KLD26-47 564224 5337157 225 -45 402.0 Winnie Lake KLD26-48 564224 5337157 225 -65 459.0 Winnie Lake KLD26-49 563400 5342730 340 -45 339.0 Nine Mile KLD26-50 564224 5337157 45 -45 390.0 Winnie Lake KLD26-51 563597 5342708 330 -45 357.0 Nine Mile KLD26-52 564236 5337058 55 -45 376.5 Winnie Lake KLD26-53 563600 5343578 150 -45 402.0 Nine Mile KLD26-54 564455 5337427 200 -45 451.4 Winnie Lake KLD26-55 564679 5337320 200 -45 381.0 Winnie Lake KLD26-56 565835 5343542 60 -45 351.0 Cross Roads KLD26-57 564280 5337145 150 -45 249.0 Winnie Lake KLD26-58 566030 5343685 60 -45 363.0 Cross Roads KLD26-59 564337 5337123 152 -45 210.0 Winnie Lake KLD26-60 564380 5337128 152 -45 201.0 Winnie Lake KLD26-61 566469 5343894 50 -45 396.0 Cross Roads KLD26-62 565510 5338460 25 -50 348.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-63 565485 5338498 50 -50 321.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-64 567046 5342503 95 -45 393.0 Hammerhead KLD26-65 565486 5338503 10 -50 315.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-66 565477 5338394 25 -45 294.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-67 567119 5342317 95 -45 384.0 Hammerhead KLD26-68 565450 5338425 25 -50 300.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-69 565638 5338609 180 -45 333.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-70 566953 5342674 95 -45 381.0 Hammerhead KLD26-71 565751 5338630 170 -45 162.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-72 567515 5342587 255 -50 411.0 Hammerhead KLD26-73 565833 5338663 170 -45 300.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-74 565934 5338682 180 -45 63.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-75 565833 5338663 330 -45 303.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-76 562427 5337193 50 -45 297.0 Moosehead KLD26-77 565833 5338663 295 -45 270.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-78 562637 5337192 50 -45 216.0 Moosehead KLD26-79 565833 5338663 45 -45 288.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-80 562470 5337372 50 -45 240.0 Moosehead KLD26-81 565400 5338497 25 -45 300.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-82 562335 5337855 50 -45 246.0 Sharp Target KLD26-83 565356 5338588 25 -45 300.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-84 562335 5337855 25 -45 225.0 Sharp Target KLD26-85 565260 5338553 25 -45 300.0 Wolverine Bend KLD26-86 561076 5339916 90 -45 267.0 Leahy-Queenston KLD26-87 567075 5339450 165 -45 336.0 Couger KLD26-88 567275 5338163 75 -45 36.0 Couger KLD26-89 566997 5338423 150 -45 369.0 Couger KLD26-90 567020 5339355 90 -45 254.0 Couger KLD26-91 566364 5340770 305 -45 474.0 Wolf KLD26-92 566462 5340934 305 -45 498.0 Leahy-Queenston

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Source: Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.