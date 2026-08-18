Agreement transitions previously announced LOI into a definitive commercial relationship

First bulk commercial order fulfilled for distribution into clinics and pharmacies

TempraMed expands access to its temperature-protection solutions through healthcare channels in Panama

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (OTCQB: TMPTF) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has signed is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive exclusive distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with TEM Consulting International S.A. ("TEM") a leading healthcare logistics and consultancy company based in the Panama, for the distribution and commercialization of TempraMed's portfolio in Panama.

The Agreement represents the successful transition of the previously announced Letter of Intent ("LOI") between TempraMed and TEM into a definitive commercial relationship and marks an important execution milestone in the Company's strategy to expand its international distribution footprint through established healthcare channels.

Under the Agreement, TEM will serve as TempraMed's exclusive distributor in Panama and is now advancing distribution of the Company's products into clinics and pharmacies, expanding access to TempraMed's medication temperature-protection technology for healthcare providers and patients.

With the definitive agreement now executed, the relationship has moved beyond the initial framework stage toward active market development and product distribution. The Company believes these channels are particularly important as TempraMed continues to shift its commercial strategy toward institutional, healthcare and pharmacy-based distribution. By positioning its products closer to the point of prescription, dispensing and patient care, TempraMed is seeking to increase product accessibility while building scalable distribution infrastructure in international markets.

TempraMed has developed a portfolio of patented temperature-protection solutions designed to help protect temperature-sensitive medications from exposure to damaging temperatures during everyday use.

The Company's portfolio addresses a growing range of injectable and temperature-sensitive medications, supporting patients who require reliable medication protection while at home, travelling or managing their medication throughout their daily lives.

The expansion into clinics and pharmacies in Panama provides TEM with multiple channels through which to introduce TempraMed's solutions to healthcare professionals and patients while increasing product visibility within the country's healthcare system.

Ron Nagar, Chief Executive Officer of TempraMed, commented: "Moving from our initial LOI with TEM to a definitive exclusive distribution agreement is an important step because it demonstrates execution against the commercial relationships we have been building internationally. TEM is now moving TempraMed products into clinics and pharmacies in Panama, taking this relationship from an agreement on paper to active commercial distribution. As we continue expanding our distribution network, we believe this model provides an increasingly scalable foundation for growth across multiple key global markets."

About TEM Consulting International S.A.

Since 2014, TEM Consulting International S.A. has established itself as a premier Panamanian specialist in the import and distribution of high-quality surgical and medical disposables. With proven expertise in government tenders and as a key partner to Panama's public and private healthcare systems-including the Caja de Seguro Social and Ministerio de Salud-TEM provides extensive nationwide reach across hospitals, clinics, and pharmacy networks throughout the country.

TEM maintains strategic distribution agreements with leading international manufacturers such as Dynarex (a leader in disposable medical supplies), Medline, MedPride, Reach Surgical, Texpol, IHT, and Prim, ensuring a diversified portfolio of trusted global brands. By leveraging Panama City's strategic role as a global logistical gateway and its established distribution network with nationwide delivery capabilities, TEM offers a high-value platform for international suppliers to successfully enter, scale rapidly, and access proven demand within the growing Latin American healthcare market.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "will," "should," "strategy," "future," "potential," and similar expressions, or statements about events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the expected signing of a definitive distribution agreement with TEM within 90 days; the anticipated scope and effectiveness of the distribution arrangement in Panama; the Company's ability to expand its product distribution across Central America and globally; the expected demand for the Company's products in Panama and the broader Central American market; the Company's plans to build a long-term partnership with TEM; and the Company's ability to accelerate access to its products across the Americas and beyond.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations, and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including but not limited to: that the LOI will result in a definitive agreement on acceptable terms; that TEM will have the capacity and resources to effectively distribute the Company's products in Panama; that the Company will have sufficient financial resources to support the distribution arrangement; that regulatory and import requirements in Panama will not materially impede distribution; and that market conditions in Panama and Central America will support demand for the Company's products.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including but not limited to risks associated with entering new geographic markets, including Panama; the Company's ability to secure additional financing; changes in regulatory requirements or government policy; the ability to negotiate and execute a definitive agreement with TEM on acceptable terms; competitive developments in temperature-controlled medication storage; risks related to regulatory, import, and distribution requirements in Panama; general economic, market, and business conditions; and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.