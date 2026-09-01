Distribution framework pairs TempraMed's injectable medication-protection products with one of the largest, most established Greek pharmacy and healthcare distributors

Highlights:

LOI with CPO Greece includes exclusive distribution of VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi throughout Greece, subject to a definitive agreement.

Proposed exclusivity is conditional on minimum annual purchase obligations, with combined purchases required to increase by at least 20% year over year to maintain exclusivity.

Transfer pricing and the first-year minimum unit commitment will be negotiated and established in the definitive distribution agreement.

CPO Greece brings an established pharmacy division, local distribution infrastructure and experience representing international healthcare and consumer brands.

Adding and renewing agreements in markets outside the USA since Q4 2025 including: Panama, Mexico, S. Korea, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Kuwait, Brazil, Europe (Benelux) and Greece

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) (OTCQB: TMPTF) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated July 30, 2026 with CPO Greece ("CPO") regarding the proposed exclusive distribution of VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi in Greece.

Under the LOI, TempraMed proposes to appoint CPO as the exclusive distributor of VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi in Greece, subject to the execution of a definitive distribution agreement and CPO's compliance with minimum purchase obligations. The specific transfer prices and first-year minimum unit commitment have not yet been finalized and are to be established in the definitive agreement.

To maintain the proposed exclusivity, CPO would be required to increase its total annual combined purchases of VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi by no less than 20% year over year. CPO Greece is part of CPO Group, an established importer, distributor and exclusive agent serving the health, beauty, personal-care and food sectors. Founded in 1928, the group represents a broad portfolio that includes pharmaceutical products as well as hospital, medical, analytical and dental supplies. TempraMed believes CPO's pharmacy-market experience, local commercial relationships and distribution capabilities make it a strong prospective partner for the Company's entry into Greece.

The proposed relationship supports TempraMed's strategy of expanding through experienced local partners that can navigate country-specific pharmacy channels and build sustained product adoption. If a definitive agreement is completed, Greece would become an additional European market for two of TempraMed's commercial medication-protection products.

"CPO Greece is exactly the kind of established, market-facing partner we want as we expand TempraMed's global commercial footprint," said Ron Nagar, Founder and CEO of TempraMed. "Its deep pharmacy-market experience and local distribution capabilities provide a strong foundation for introducing VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi across Greece. The proposed 20% annual purchase-growth requirement reflects our intention to build this relationship for scale, not simply market entry. We are focused on converting this LOI into a definitive agreement and, subject to completing that agreement and satisfying all applicable requirements, establishing Greece as a meaningful European market for TempraMed. This LOI reinforces our confidence in the global relevance of our passive, battery-free technology and its ability to address an important everyday need for patients using temperature-sensitive medications."

About CPO Greece

CPO Greece is part of CPO Group, a leading importer, distributor and exclusive agent for high-quality products across the health, beauty, personal-care and food sectors. Founded in 1928, CPO Group has built a broad portfolio spanning mass-market goods, premium cosmetics, pharmaceutical products and hospital, medical, analytical and dental supplies. CPO Greece operates dedicated pharmacy, medical, consumer and export divisions and supports international brands through local market development, sales, distribution and logistics. For more information, visit www.cpogroup.gr.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical-device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication-storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered thermal-insulation devices that operate continuously without batteries or external power. Its commercial product portfolio includes VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med. TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime.

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar expressions, or statements concerning events or conditions that may occur in the future.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, ; the negotiation, execution and timing of a definitive distribution agreement with CPO; the terms of any such agreement, including transfer pricing, minimum purchase obligations and the conditions of exclusivity; the appointment of CPO as exclusive distributor of VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi in Greece; the anticipated benefits of the proposed relationship; the Company's strategy of expanding through local distribution partners and its ability to enter Greece and other European markets; the addition or renewal of distribution agreements in other jurisdictions; regulatory clearance and import requirements for the Company's products in Greece consumer adoption of the Company's products; and the Company's ability to expand its commercial presence in Greece.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, expectations and assumptions of management as of the date of this press release, including assumptions that the parties will successfully negotiate and execute a definitive distribution agreement on terms consistent with the LOI; that CPO will satisfy the conditions to exclusivity; that required regulatory approvals and import clearances will be obtained; and that demand for temperature-protection solutions for injectable medications will continue.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: that the LOI is non-binding and there is no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into, or if entered into, that it will be on the terms contemplated by the LOI or within the timeframe anticipated; the risk that the parties may be unable to agree on transfer pricing, minimum purchase commitments or other material terms; the risk that CPO may not meet minimum purchase obligations or the 20% annual growth requirement, resulting in loss of exclusivity; regulatory approval and import requirements; competitive developments, market acceptance, general economic conditions, geopolitical risks, and other risks described in the Company's public filings available on SEDAR+.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements.

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