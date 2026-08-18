

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The Swiss franc fell to 196.56 against the yen, from an early near 3-week high of 197.01.



Against the euro, the pound and against the U.S. dollar, the franc dropped to 0.9404, 1.0991 and 0.8125 from early highs of 0.9385, 1.0968 and 0.8104, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 193.00 against the yen, 0.95 against the euro, 1.10 against the pound and 0.82 against the greenback.



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