Cobalt, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: NPMMF) (FSE: QN3) ("Nord" or the "Company") reports results from its July 2026 prospecting and stripping program at the Castle East property near Gowganda, Ontario.

"The gold corridor gives Castle East a second dimension at surface, above and around the high-grade silver system we continue to target at depth," said Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer of Nord. "Because crews and equipment were already mobilized, this work was completed at minimal incremental cost. We are not assuming the gold and the silver-cobalt systems are connected; each target will be advanced on its own merits within one district-scale property."

Highlights

A prospecting sample returned 2.80 g/t gold (sample L339955, UTM 17N 520302E 5278971N) at the southwestern end of the program area, extending the strike length of the known surface gold occurrences to approximately 560 metres along the northeast-trending gold corridor.

Channel sampling near the overlap of the extended 2023 stripped exposure returned 2.09 g/t gold over 1.6 metres, including 2.51 g/t gold over 0.7 metres and 1.77 g/t gold over 0.9 metres.

Grab samples, also from the newly extended and previously exposed 2023 stripped exposure, returned 2.47 g/t and 1.22 g/t gold. Grab samples are selective by nature and are not representative of average grades (see map below).

34 samples were collected in total: seven prospecting, 17 channel and ten grab samples, plus one blank and one standard. All samples were also analyzed for silver.

The results build on surface and drill results previously reported by the Company. Surface sampling in 2023 returned multiple samples grading up to 3.2 g/t gold. Drilling beneath the cover rocks intersected gold below the surface showings, with hole CS-23-123 returning 3.05 g/t gold within an approximately 9 metre downhole zone of anomalous gold in strongly chloritized and fractured rock, including 1.41 g/t gold over 3.83 metres as well as significant silver values within the diabase below in the same hole. The Company intercepted several intervals of silver mineralization, including a high-grade interval of 5,441.4 grams per tonne (gpt) silver over 0.37 meters at a depth of 446.55-446.92 meters downhole and another intercept from 461.25-462 meters (0.75 meters) returned 3,730 gpt silver. This hole in particular demonstrates the ability to evaluate both gold and silver potential at the same time. The Company's July 13, 2026, news release consolidated the district's surface and drill gold results and outlined its gold potential along the Ridout-Tyrrell corridor. All reported widths are downhole or channel lengths; true widths have not been determined.

The 2026 program, completed by Laurentia Exploration between July 13 and 21, extended the 2023 stripped exposure to approximately 10 x 5 metres, where four channels totalling 17 samples on 0.40 to 0.70 metre intervals were cut across newly exposed veins and the main mineralized zone, and enlarged the 2015 stripped exposure to approximately 10 x 10 metres, where grab samples were collected. Prospecting traverses southwest toward Miller Lake documented six new stations. Structural mapping identified three principal vein sets, with the dominant subvertical set, striking north to north-northwest, generally the most strongly mineralized.

Regional Setting

As outlined in the Company's July 13, 2026 news release, the Castle Gowganda district lies along the Ridout-Tyrrell deformation corridor, the regional structure that hosts IAMGOLD's producing Côté Gold Mine near Gogama, with the Juby gold deposit in the Shining Tree district along trend. Alamos Gold's producing Young-Davidson Mine near Matachewan lies to the northeast on the separate Larder Lake-Cadillac deformation zone, framing the district within one of the Abitibi's most productive settings. The extension of these regional structures onto the Company's property is interpretive and remains to be confirmed by exploration. Mineralization hosted on nearby or adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

Next Steps

A more extensive fall program of prospecting and stripping is being planned, including further cleaning of the 2015 exposure to improve bedrock exposure. Results will be incorporated into the expanded Castle East geological model, which will explicitly define silver, cobalt and coincident gold domains. Assays from altered and mineralized zones intersected in the Archean rocks by recent deep silver drilling remain pending and will be reported once received and reviewed.

Figures





Figure 1: Gowganda Silver Camp with Gold Corridor location.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/310153_nordone.jpg

Figure 2: Sample location map of the area covering the extension of 2023 stripping

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/310153_4a249ae7e403f83c_003full.jpg

Sampling, Analysis and QA/QC

The program and its quality control protocol were planned, supervised and executed by Laurentia Exploration Inc. Samples were recorded using the cellular location in the QField application and confirmed with a Garmin GPSMAP 65s. Prospecting was focussed in areas extending along the known surface gold mineralization trend. One certified blank and one certified standard were inserted among the 34 samples. Samples were analyzed at Swastika Laboratories Ltd. In Swastika, Ontario by fire assay with AA finish for gold and by aqua regia digestion for silver. Grab and prospecting samples are selective by nature and are not representative of average grades on the property. Channel sample intervals are apparent widths.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. (PEO), a director of the Company and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Basa is not independent of the Company.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) is a silver exploration and development company focused on advancing the Gowganda Silver Tailings Project in Ontario into near-term production. The Company expects to complete a mineral resource estimate for the Project, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, within the next six months, followed by a technical report on the economics of reprocessing. Nord then intends to finance development of the tailings project on the strength of that study, with cash flow from reprocessing intended to fund exploration across its district-scale, high-grade silver projects, which have the potential for a significant impact on the value of the Company.

Nord's production strategy is anchored by existing infrastructure. The Company operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp, establishing an integrated position that connects the recovery of historical tailings and high-grade silver exploration with existing processing capacity.

The Company's 63 sq. km flagship Castle property, including 225 hectares of leases, hosts three of the five most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp (Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett) along with the Castle East discovery, a high-grade native silver vein system that remains the focus of ongoing drilling, geological modelling and exploration targeting.

Nord's integrated processing strategy is intended to support multiple metal-recovery streams. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, is designed to address arsenic in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products. Together with TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, this approach positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical-minerals supply chain.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation of the results of the 2026 prospecting and stripping program; the receipt and interpretation of pending assay results, including from gold-bearing zones intersected in recent drilling; the interpreted gold corridor and the possible extension of Ridout-Tyrrell related structures through the Gowganda area; the planned fall program of prospecting, stripping and sampling and any follow-up drilling, subject to financing and permitting; the incorporation of results into the expanded Castle East geological model; any future mineral resource estimation; the completion of a mineral resource estimate and subsequent technical report for the Gowganda Silver Tailings Project; and the intended use of future cash flow from tailings recovery to fund exploration.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.