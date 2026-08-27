Emerging Growth Research Issues Company-Sponsored Research Report on Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 27, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research, LLC ("Emerging Growth Research" or "EGR") today announced the release of its company-sponsored research report on Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV:NTH), a Canadian silver exploration and development company advancing its Gowganda Silver Tailings Project toward near-term production while exploring its district-scale portfolio of high-grade silver assets within Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp.

The report highlights Nord's unique strategy of generating near-term cash flow through the reprocessing of historic silver tailings while simultaneously advancing one of Canada's largest consolidated high-grade silver districts. Emerging Growth Research believes Nord offers investors a compelling combination of near-term production potential, district-scale exploration upside, and a disciplined development strategy supported by high-grade silver assets and a streamlined permitting framework in Ontario.

Key Highlights

Near-Term Silver Production Through the Gowganda Silver Tailings Project -- Nord's flagship Gowganda Silver Tailings Project is estimated to contain approximately 2.96 million ounces of silver (historical, non-compliant estimate). Because the material has already been mined and processed once, the project is expected to benefit from significantly lower capital and operating costs compared to conventional underground mining. The Company expects to complete a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate during the next six months, followed by an economic study supporting project financing and development.

Ontario's New Recovery Permit Legislation Accelerates Development Timeline -- Ontario's Recovery Permit legislation, effective July 2025, creates an expedited permitting pathway for historic mine tailings projects, reducing approval timelines from years to approximately 80 days. Emerging Growth Research believes this regulatory change materially de-risks the Gowganda project while improving project economics and accelerating Nord's path toward potential production.

District-Scale Exploration Portfolio Provides Significant Long-Term Upside -- Following its recent acquisitions, Nord controls more than 6,400 hectares within Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp, an area that has produced over 500 million ounces of silver. The Company now controls five historic mines, multiple tailings deposits, the Castle East discovery, and one of the largest consolidated land positions in the district's history. Emerging Growth Research believes future exploration success has the potential to substantially increase shareholder value beyond the Company's near-term production plans.

Castle East Represents One of the World's Highest-Grade Historic Silver Deposits -- Nord continues advancing exploration at its Castle Property, where the Castle East deposit hosts a historic resource of approximately 7.5 million ounces of silver grading 8,582 g/t silver, making it one of the highest-grade known silver deposits globally. Ongoing drilling is targeting additional vein systems throughout the district with the goal of significantly expanding the known mineralized footprint.

The full company-sponsored research report on Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. from Emerging Growth Research is available at:

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1213720/nord-precious-metal-initiation-71726-final.pdf

Or

https://emerginggrowth.com/profile/npmmf/ (on the right as you scroll down)

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. is a Canadian silver exploration and development company focused on advancing its Gowganda Silver Tailings Project toward near-term production while exploring its district-scale portfolio of high-grade silver assets within Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp. The Company also owns the fully permitted Temiskaming Testing Labs processing facility, providing additional strategic infrastructure as it advances its development plans.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research, LLC ("EGR") is a research firm focused on emerging growth companies, including small-, micro- and nano-cap companies across healthcare, biotechnology, energy, metals and mining, technology and other emerging industries. EGR provides research reports, quarterly updates, flash reports and other investor-focused content covering emerging growth companies.

Emerging Growth Research also provides company-sponsored research services. The research referenced in this press release is company-sponsored research.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

www.EmergingGrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning anticipated mineral resource estimates, permitting timelines, project development, exploration results, financing activities, commodity prices, production potential, and other future events. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, changes in silver prices, exploration and drilling results, permitting approvals, financing availability, metallurgical performance, mineral resource estimation, regulatory developments, and the Company's ability to successfully execute its development strategy.

Disclosure

This report was prepared for institutional and professional investors ONLY, and it is also known as Company Sponsored Research ("CSR"). Collectively, however ("EGR Report(s)").

Be advised that this EGR Report is being provided by Emerging Growth Research LLC ("EGR") solely for informational purposes, is not the opinion of EmergingGrowth.com ("EG"), should not be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, and should not be considered in any decision to buy or sell any security mentioned within the EGR Reports. All information contained in the EGR Report as well as on the EmergingGrowth.com website is obtained from sources believed to be reliable but not guaranteed to be accurate or all-inclusive, timely, or correct. The information includes certain forward-looking statements, which may be affected by unforeseen circumstances and / or certain risks. Because EGR is compensated as detailed herein and EG receives Licensing fees from EGR, as also detailed herein, EG and EGR have a conflict of interest and strongly urge you to consult your own independent financial, investment, tax, and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

The analyst that has prepared and is responsible for the content of this report has stated that neither he/she, nor any of his/her associates both professional and personal, to the best of his/her knowledge have no personal or professional relationship with any of the companies or principals of any companies mentioned within, other than providing services that EGR may offer.

EGR is being compensated by the subject Company of this report. EGR was paid US$25,000 dollars for the Research package which includes this report. EGR may have also received additional past compensation, EGR may receive future compensation, and EG may receive compensation for additional services such as presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference or investor or public relations services, details about which can be found in the full disclosure, here: (https://emerginggrowth.com/nord-egr-report-disclosure/).

It is the intent of EGR to provide continuing coverage on a quarterly basis, or otherwise for the subject Company of this report; however, EGR and EG will not notify readers of this report if coverage by EGR, for any reason is terminated.

The reader or user of this content agrees that neither EGR and / or EG nor the analysts, directors, officers, employees, representatives, independent contractors, agents or affiliates of EGR and EG shall be liable or held liable for any omissions, errors, or inaccuracies, regardless of cause, foreseeability, or the lack of timeliness of this or any of our other reports to users. This lack of liability extends to direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, losses, lost income, lost profit, or opportunity costs.

Again, all information contained herein should be independently verified by your own research and your own independent financial, investment, tax, and legal advisors prior to purchasing or selling any securities mentioned herein.

In addition to the specific disclosures mentioned herein, you are encouraged to read our general disclosure here: EmergingGrowth.com/Disclosure.

Rating Definitions

Buy, 30% or greater price appreciation in the next 12 months.

Buy-Extended, near-term EPS and/or revenue horizon is challenging with strong long-term appreciation possibility.

Buy-Emerging, initial stages with low revenue and the potential for large returns with higher risk and volatility.

Hold, perform similar to market.

Sell, 30% or more decline in the next 12 months.

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SOURCE: Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metal Initiation 7.17.26 (Final)

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