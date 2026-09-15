1.845 million tonnes of historical tailings at surface provide a resource base for Nord's silver-recovery and permitting program

Cobalt, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: NPMMF) (FSE: QN3) ("Nord" or the "Company") reports an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its Gowganda Silver Tailings Project in Ontario, prepared by GeoVector Management Inc. ("GeoVector"). The estimate comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,845,000 tonnes grading 47.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, containing 2,814,000 ounces of silver, at a 10 g/t silver cut-off grade. The effective date is August 1, 2026.

"The updated resource gives us a defined silver inventory and a firm technical foundation for the work supporting our recovery-permit application," said Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer of Nord. "Our objective is silver production at Gowganda, and we are pressing the engineering, metallurgy and permitting work forward. The land package we have assembled in the Gowganda camp brings historic mines and the Castle East discovery together, with TTL's silver-processing capability in Cobalt supporting our wider ambitions. We intend to put the value in these historical tailings back to work: improve the site, build a recovery business and use the cash flow it could generate to pursue the next discoveries across our ground."

The updated estimate anchors the next phase of work: selecting a recovery process, developing the engineering design and establishing project economics alongside permitting. These steps are intended to advance Gowganda toward a development decision, starting with material already at surface.

Updated mineral resource

The estimate covers the Main Tailings, South Tailings and two outflow domains. GeoVector integrated historical drilling and subsequent drilling by previous operators with updated surface information and a three-dimensional model of the tailings base. The work follows the Company's May 19, 2026 announcement of GeoVector's engagement.

Table 1 Gowganda Tailings Mineral Resource Estimate

Effective August 1, 2026 | Base case cut-off 10 g/t Ag

Domain Resource

class Tonnes Silver grade

(g/t) Contained silver

(oz) Main Tailings Indicated 1,762,000 46.3 2,622,000 South Tailings Indicated 52,000 42.9 72,000 Outflow One Indicated 10,000 96.5 31,000 Outflow Two Indicated 21,000 134.0 89,000 Total Indicated 1,845,000 47.4 2,814,000 Source: GeoVector Management Inc., September 2026.

Notes to the mineral resource estimate

1. The effective date of the Gowganda Tailings MRE is August 1, 2026.

2. Duncan Studd, M.Sc., P.Geo. of GeoVector is responsible for the Gowganda Tailings Mineral Resource Estimate and is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

3. The classification of the current MRE into Indicated mineral resources is consistent with the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves.

4. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate and numbers may not add due to rounding.

5. The mineral resource is presented undiluted and in situ, constrained by a 3D grade control resource model, and is considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. The mineral resource is exclusive of mined out material.

6. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

7. The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Gowganda Tailings is based on a validated database of sonic, auger, direct push drill holes, and 3D resource models constructed in Leapfrog Geo 2026.1.2. Grades for Ag are estimated for each mineral resource domain using 1.5 m capped composites assigned to that domain. To generate grade within the blocks, the inverse distance squared (ID2) interpolation method was used for all domains.

8. Based on the manner of deposition, location, size, shape, and orientation, it is envisioned that the Gowganda Tailings may be recovered using surface mining methods. Mineral resources are reported at a base case cut-off grade of 10 g/t Ag. The in-pit resource grade blocks are quantified above the base case cut-off grade, above the constraining tailing base, below topography and overburden and within the constraining mineralized domains (the constraining volumes).

9. The base case cut-off grade considers a silver price of US$65/oz and an overall operating-cost assumption of C$17/t, drawn from a published Ontario tailings benchmark. These assumptions were used to establish the resource reporting cut-off; they do not constitute an economic study. Gowganda-specific capital and operating costs remain to be established through further engineering and economic work.

10. The base case cut-off grade considers a silver recovery of 81.6%, based on the 2007 Met-Solve report.

11. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

12. As of the effective date of the MRE, the QP is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, sociopolitical, or marketing issues or any other relevant issue that could materially affect the Gowganda Tailings MRE.

Modelling and assumptions

GeoVector used inverse distance squared interpolation of 1.5-metre composites, with silver grades capped at 250 g/t, in a block model with blocks measuring 3 metres by 3 metres by 1 metre. A density of 2.12 tonnes per cubic metre was applied, calculated for the 2011 estimate from historical specific-gravity measurements and the logged proportions of sandy and slimy material. GeoVector considers that calculation reasonable and recommends new specific-gravity measurements to verify the density assumption. The Lower Bonsall area was excluded from the reported resource because of a flowing stream and revegetation.

Further testwork and engineering will determine the processing route and project economics; the resource cut-off assumptions are not a forecast of recoverable ounces.

The Gowganda Tailings MRE is based on 2,898 metres of auger, drive-pipe and sonic drill-hole samples from campaigns in 1981, 1986, 2000, 2011 and 2018. GeoVector visited the project site in July 2026 to verify the locations of 2011 and 2018 sonic drill holes and independently sampled the tailings to verify silver grades, using ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver, BC. Nord provided data compiled from historical reports and data received from previous operators. Historical data cannot be fully verified, but the consistency of assay grades across multiple sampling campaigns serves as a reasonable control on accuracy.

A block model was interpolated from these data using a multi-pass inverse-distance-squared method, into tailings domains constrained by drill data and at surface by LiDAR topographic data provided by Nord. All modelling was completed in Leapfrog Geo 2026.1.2 software.

Mineral Resource classification follows the definitions and guidelines of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM, 2014), as adopted by National Instrument 43-101. Under CIM guidelines, a Mineral Resource is defined as a concentration of material of economic interest with reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction and is classified as Measured, Indicated, or Inferred. A Mineral Reserve represents the economically mineable portion of a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource supported by Pre-Feasibility or Feasibility studies and is classified as Proven or Probable.

Only mineralized blocks meeting the criteria for Reasonable Prospects for Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE), including cut-off grade, demonstrated geological continuity and confinement within potential mineable shapes, were classified as Mineral Resources.

GeoVector model view





Figure 1. Plan view of the Gowganda tailings silver-grade model. The reported estimate comprises Main Tailings, South Tailings, Outflow One and Outflow Two; Lower Bonsall is excluded. The image is a model illustration, not a property or permit-boundary map. Source: GeoVector Management Inc., September 2026 resource presentation.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/314337_74bed8a3d4bedb36_002full.jpg

Metallurgy and permitting work

The 2007 Met-Solve program for Temex reported silver extraction of up to 82% into a sodium thiosulphate solution and subsequent recovery of silver from solution, yielding an overall recovery of up to approximately 81.6%. GeoVector used the 81.6% overall recovery from this historical laboratory program in the updated MRE. Nord is pursuing new metallurgical studies that may use a different processing method.

Nord's metallurgical program is focused on evaluating concentration options and characterizing the resulting products and residual tailings. These results will guide process selection, engineering, water management and economic evaluation. Okane has begun technical reviews supporting the planned Mineral Recovery Permit application, and Nord has requested a separate proposal for concurrent water-taking and environmental approval planning. The work builds on the Company's August 5, 2026 permitting update.

GeoVector is preparing a supporting NI 43-101 technical report, which will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ within 45 days of this news release, or earlier if required by applicable securities laws.

Broader recovery and exploration opportunities

Nord's wider recovery strategy builds on previously reported tailings work at Castle and Beaver Mine. Its July 16, 2025 Castle update documented Test Pit 68 and tailings at the originally proposed gravity-circuit site, where bedrock had previously been mapped. Further characterization could identify material for successive recovery campaigns, extending the opportunity beyond a single project. Nord's longer-term aim is to develop a sequence of silver-recovery and rehabilitation projects that can draw on TTL's processing capability and the technical expertise built through the Gowganda program. This historical work does not establish separate or additional current mineral resources beyond the estimate reported here.

Castle East lies within the Gowganda silver camp of northeastern Ontario, where silver-bearing veins are associated with the Nipissing diabase. Nord's exploration extends to the less-explored lower contact of that rock unit and builds on the Castle East results reported September 9, 2026.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Studd, M.Sc., P.Geo., of GeoVector is responsible for the Gowganda Tailings MRE and is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Studd has reviewed and approved the MRE and related scientific and technical information in this news release.

The other scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. (PEO), Chief Executive Officer and a director of Nord, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Basa is not independent of the Company.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) is advancing a silver-recovery and exploration strategy in Ontario's historic Cobalt-Gowganda mining camp. Its immediate priority is to put the technical, engineering, financing and permitting components in place for silver recovery at Gowganda, with the objective of generating cash flow to support further exploration.

Nord's recovery strategy is anchored by its wholly owned TTL Laboratories in Cobalt, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp. TTL combines assay and bulk-sampling services with high-grade silver processing infrastructure and silver doré pouring capability. Its crushing, screening and gravity equipment and bullion furnace give Nord a base for advancing its own projects and developing a broader processing business serving other operators across the historic Cobalt Camp. The Company intends to expand that regional role through technical work, commercial arrangements and the environmental approvals applicable to new material streams.

The Company's 63 sq. km Castle property, including 225 hectares of leases, hosts the past-producing Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett silver mines and the Castle East discovery. Nord continues to evaluate Castle East drilling results and the exploration-stage open-pit concept described in its August 31, 2026 update. It is also pursuing metal-recovery opportunities involving the Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such statements are generally identified by words including "expects," "plans," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "may," "could" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the preparation and filing of the supporting technical report; further resource verification, metallurgical testing and engineering; and the advancement of resource and economic evaluation; potential mineral recovery and rehabilitation at Gowganda; the evaluation of Castle East drilling results and conceptual open-pit potential; the potential contribution of other historical tailings occurrences to a broader recovery program; the timing and availability of regulatory approvals; potential processing arrangements, the development of TTL's regional processing business and metal-recovery opportunities involving Re-2Ox; and the intended use of any future tailings cash flow to fund exploration.

These statements assume the availability of adequate financing, access to the site and required data, satisfactory technical and economic results, consultant capacity, and receipt of necessary regulatory and other approvals. Actual outcomes may differ because of resource and density uncertainty, metallurgical performance, environmental and water-management requirements, consultation outcomes, permitting delays or conditions, capital and operating costs, commodity prices, financing availability and other project risks. The resource estimate and preliminary work do not establish economic viability or a decision to proceed with production.

Forward-looking information reflects the Company's expectations as of the date of this release. Readers should not place undue reliance on it. The Company does not undertake to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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