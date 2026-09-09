Wedge hole CS-26-140W1 returned three separate silver-cobalt intervals across a 59.4 metre downhole span, led by 20,676 g/t (603 oz/ton) silver with 1.16% cobalt over 0.30 metres within a 2.0-metre interval grading 4,683 g/t silver and 4,540 g/t silver over 0.90 metres and 10,413 g/t over 0.3 metes both within a 4.2-metre interval grading 1,546 g/t silver. The intersections lie approximately nine and ten metres from high-grade holes CS-21-92 and CS-20-43, feeding the expanded Castle East geological model.

Cobalt, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: NPMMF) (FSE: QN3) ("Nord" or the "Company") reports assay results from wedge hole CS-26-140W1 at the Castle East high-grade silver project near Gowganda, Ontario. The hole returned three separate silver-cobalt mineralized intervals between 404.20 and 463.60 metres downhole, led by 4,683 g/t (136.6 oz/ton) silver with 0.53% cobalt over 2.00 metres. All reported intervals are core lengths; true widths have not been determined. Composite intervals are length-weighted.

Highlights

Upper interval: 4,683 g/t Ag with 0.53% Co over 2.00 metres (404.20 to 406.20 m), including 20,676 g/t (603 oz/ton) Ag with 1.16% Co over 0.30 metres and 6,159 g/t Ag with 2.32% Co over 0.30 metres.





Lower interval: 4,540 g/t Ag with 0.24% Co over 0.90 metres, including 10,414 g/t (303.7 oz/ton) Ag with 0.72% Co over 0.30 metres, and 1,991 g/t Ag over 1.20 metres, within a broader interval averaging 1,546 g/t Ag over 4.20 metres (459.40 to 463.60 m).





Middle interval: 1,560 g/t Ag over 0.30 metres (450.30 to 450.60 m).





The intersections lie approximately nine metres from the 914 g/t over 0.5-metre Ag intercept in hole CS-21-92 at downhole depth of 438.55 to 439.05 metres and ten metres from the 992 g/t over 1.0-metre Ag intercept in hole CS-20-43 at a downhole depth of 466.0 to 467.0 metres.

CS-26-140W1 continues a model-led sequence that began with the Company's 2025 three-dimensional modelling review of more than 75,000 metres of drilling and 29 modelled veins. It follows the May 4, 2026 result of 2,343.7 g/t Ag over 1.85 metres in CS-26-129W2, the June 2, 2026 result of 2,848 g/t Ag over 6.65 metres in CS-21-73W1, and the June 29, 2026 result of 13,620.4 g/t Ag with 1.84% Co over 0.60 metres in CS-21-73W3. The results also follow the surface gold program reported on August 18, 2026 and the conceptual assessment of open-pit potential reported on August 31, 2026, as the Company advances an integrated evaluation of the Castle property from surface to depth.

The three assayed intervals in CS-26-140W1 occur across a 59.4 metre downhole span and should not be interpreted as one continuous mineralized interval. The Company interprets the intersections in relation to the Robinson structure and the interpreted Big Silver structure, a parallel silver-bearing plane east of the Robinson Zone; correlation remains subject to detailed modelling and Qualified Person review.

"CS-26-140W1 adds three separate high-grade silver-cobalt intervals across a 59.4 metre downhole span and gives our technical team important new data for the Castle East model," said Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., Chief Executive Officer of Nord. "Set beside the surface gold work and the conceptual open-pit assessment, it completes the sequence we have been building: gold at surface, near-surface evaluation, and high-grade silver at depth, with each target advanced on its own geological merits."

Table 1: Assay results, hole CS-26-140W1

Survey From (m) To (m) Core length (m) Au (ppb) Ag (ppm) Co (ppm) Co (%) Cu (ppm) Ni (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) CS-26-140W1 404.20 406.20 2.00 79.00 4,683.36 5,252.94 0.53 268.00 484.40 123.25 229.50 Incl 404.80 405.10 0.30 30.00 20,675.75 11,620.00 1.16 170.00 1,783.00 38.00 75.00 Incl 405.90 406.20 0.30 10.00 6,158.82 23,150.00 2.32 934.00 1,213.00 102.00 82.00 And 450.30 450.60 0.30 50.00 1,560.15 503.00 0.05 1,089.00 169.00 65.00 33.00 And 459.40 463.60 4.20 15.36 1,546.38 749.50 0.07 214.88 162.69 178.67 118.81 Incl 459.40 460.60 1.20 25.00 1,990.82 733.85 0.07 281.00 207.25 173.25 94.50 Incl 460.00 460.30 0.30 20.00 5,029.17 2,820.00 0.27 454.00 569.00 309.00 90.00 Incl 462.70 463.60 0.90 16.67 4,540.11 2,447.87 0.24 372.67 301.00 477.00 242.00 Incl 463.00 463.30 0.30 20.00 10,413.61 7,200.00 0.72 450.00 679.00 57.00 213.00



Notes: Intervals are measured core lengths and are not necessarily true widths. Silver values are expressed as ppm in the assay table and as g/t in the narrative; the units are equivalent on a mass basis. Composite intervals are length-weighted. The 4.20 metre interval contains approximately 2.1 metres of low-grade material between the mineralized veins reported separately above.

Visual Logging and Assay Alignment

Laurentia Exploration's July 14, 2026 core-logging compilation documented two visually mineralized downhole corridors in CS-26-140W1. In the lower corridor, logging recorded three calcite or calcite-chlorite veins approximately 2 to 4 centimetres thick, with native-silver stringers oriented orthogonal to the veins and millimetre-scale silver flakes around them. At 463.00 to 463.30 metres, native silver was concentrated along the vein contact.

The logged observations at 404.80 to 404.95 metres, 460.00 to 460.25 metres and 463.00 to 463.30 metres coincide spatially with assayed subintervals returning 20,675.75 g/t Ag with 1.16% Co over 0.30 metres, 5,029.17 g/t Ag over 0.30 metres and 10,413.61 g/t Ag with 0.72% Co over 0.30 metres, respectively. The comparison is positional only: visual estimates are inherently uncertain, and the assay results in Table 1 govern the grade disclosure.

Next Steps

Results from CS-26-140W1 are being incorporated into the expanded Castle East geological model. Follow-up work will focus on the interpreted continuity and orientation of the three mineralized intervals and their relationship to the Robinson and Big Silver structural framework. Assay results for additional holes from the ongoing program will be reported as received and reviewed. Drilling and target refinement continue subject to financing, permitting and technical review.



Core Photographs - Upper Interval

Figure 1. Core from CS-26-140W1 at approximately 404.80 metres downhole, showing native silver with plumose texture, cobalt mineralization and native-silver stringers proximal to the vein.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2093/313609_nord_figure1.jpg

QA/QC

The drilling campaign and quality-control program were planned and supervised by Laurentia Exploration Inc. All core in this program is HQ-size drill core. Core logging and sampling were completed by Laurentia. The core was cut in half with a rock saw; one half was sent to Swastika Laboratories Ltd. for analysis and the other half was retained as witness core. Nord's quality-assurance and quality-control protocol includes the insertion of one blank and one standard every 20 samples, in addition to the laboratory's regular insertion of blanks, duplicates and standards. Silver values are determined by fire assay with a gravimetric finish, except for samples containing significant native silver, which are analyzed by fire assay with metallic screening. Copper, zinc, cobalt and nickel values are determined by sodium-peroxide total fusion.

Sample 13687 is a newly disclosed result from hole CS-20-43 from 466.0 to 467.0 metres downhole. The result is from SGS Canada Inc in B.C. and was analyzed by fire assay with metallic screening due to the presence of visible silver. Sample DH0008106 is a newly disclosed result from hole CS-21-92 from 438.55 to 439.05 metres downhole and was analyzed using 4-Acid Near-Total Digestion at Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Ancaster, Ontario.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. (PEO), a director of the Company and a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Basa is not independent of the Company.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) is a silver exploration and development company focused on advancing the Gowganda Silver Tailings Project in Ontario into near-term production. The Company expects to complete a mineral resource estimate for the Project, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, within the next six months, followed by a technical report on the economics of reprocessing. Nord then intends to finance development of the tailings project on the strength of that study, with cash flow from reprocessing intended to fund exploration across its district-scale, high-grade silver projects, which have the potential for a significant impact on the value of the Company.

Nord's production strategy is anchored by existing infrastructure. The Company operates TTL Laboratories, the only permitted high-grade milling facility in Ontario's historic Cobalt Camp, establishing an integrated position that connects the recovery of historical tailings and high-grade silver exploration with existing processing capacity.

The Company's 63 sq. km flagship Castle property, including 225 hectares of leases, hosts three of the five most productive past-producing silver mines in the Gowganda Camp (Siscoe-O'Brien, Castle and Millerett) along with the Castle East discovery, a high-grade native silver vein system that remains the focus of ongoing drilling, geological modelling and exploration targeting.

Nord's integrated processing strategy is intended to support multiple metal-recovery streams. The Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process, validated at pilot scale through SGS Lakefield, is designed to address arsenic in complex silver-cobalt ores while producing technical-grade cobalt sulphate and other metal products. Together with TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, this approach positions Nord within Ontario's emerging critical-minerals supply chain.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the interpretation, continuity and possible extension of the mineralized intervals reported from CS-26-140W1; the refinement of the Castle East geological model and the interpretation of the Robinson and Big Silver structural framework; the prioritization and completion of follow-up drilling, subject to financing and permitting; the timing and receipt of assay results for additional holes; the completion of a mineral resource estimate and subsequent technical report for the Gowganda Silver Tailings Project; and the intended use of future cash flow from tailings recovery to fund exploration.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with: general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals; commodity price fluctuations; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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