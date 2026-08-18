With effect from August 19, 2026, the subscription rights in Teneo AI TR & BTA aug 2026 will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 28, 2026.
With effect from August 19, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Teneo AI TR & BTA aug 2026 will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 10, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|TENEO TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030026XXX
|Order book ID:
|535379
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from August 19, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Teneo AI TR & BTA aug 2026 will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 10, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|TENEO BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0030026XXX
|Order book ID:
|535380
|Market Segment:
|First North STO
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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