Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: TENEO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030026XXX Order book ID: 535379 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: TENEO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0030026XXX Order book ID: 535380 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from August 19, 2026, the subscription rights in Teneo AI TR & BTA aug 2026 will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 28, 2026.With effect from August 19, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Teneo AI TR & BTA aug 2026 will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including September 10, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB