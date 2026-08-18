

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New data confirms that prescription drug prices in the United States has recorded their largest annual decline in more than 60 years. The steepest drop since 1963 is attributable to the Trump Administration's landmark Most Favored Nation policies, says the White House.



As per the Consumer Price Index for July, prescription drugs index decreased 0.8 percent.



Through Most Favored Nation pricing, 17 of the world's largest drug manufacturers - covering approximately 86 percent of the branded drug market - have agreed to bring U.S. prices in line with the lowest paid by comparable developed nations, ending decades of Americans subsidizing cheaper drugs abroad and forcing fair pricing for patients at home.



The Trump Administration's new TrumpRx platform has already generated $700 million in savings for millions of American patients. GLP-1 medications that once cost more than $1,000 a month are now available starting as low as $149. Fertility drugs, inhalers, insulin, cholesterol treatments, and dozens of other high-cost drugs have seen cuts of 50-90 percent or more.



Prescription drug prices are down 3.9 percent since President Donald Trump took office and have fallen every month of 2026, the White Hous said. Nonprescription drugs are down 2.4 percent over the same period.



The cost of medical care commodities, including equipment and supplies, are down 2.7 percent over the past year.



The Department of Veterans Affairs has locked in more than $10 billion in pharmaceutical savings this fiscal year alone.



Hundreds of billions more in long-term savings are projected from the full Most Favored Nation framework.



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