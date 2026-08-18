Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Selected for Department of the Air Force Strategic Funding Increase

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in ultrashort pulse laser and directed energy technologies, today announced Applied Energetics has been selected for a Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) opportunity by AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, with potential funding of up to $4 million and additional potential funding of up to $4 million in matching funding from the sponsor, the Air National Guard. The initiative is open to small businesses with Phase II contracts awarded within the past two years, allowing them to apply for funding through an annual notice of opportunity.

STRATFI helps bridge this gap by providing $3 million to $15 million per project to scale innovations for operational use. By connecting private-sector innovators, defense stakeholders, and investors, STRATFI strengthens the defense industrial base and accelerates the transition of advanced capabilities to the warfighter.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 26 patents and 2 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force and a division within the Air Force Research Laboratory, partners with small businesses, startups and nontraditional vendors to address challenges facing Airmen and Guardians. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, AFWERX strengthens the defense industrial base by expanding access to innovators, building partnerships and accelerating the transition of critical technologies to operational capability. In fiscal year 2025, AFWERX awarded more than 1,000 contracts totaling $1.37 billion and achieved 438 Phase III transitions valued at $8.1 billion. For more information, visit afwerx.com.

Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath

Managing Director Cameron Associates, Inc.

kevin@cameronassoc.com T: 646-418-7002

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/applied-energetics-selected-for-department-of-the-air-force-strategic-funding-1208515