Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Offers Speed-of-Light Precision on the Battlefield with Its USPL Directed Energy Solutions

Ultrashort pulse laser technology delivers scalable counter-UAS and counter-sensor effects in milliseconds at a fraction of traditional system size, weight, and power

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 2, 2026 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG) www.appliedenergetics.com, a leader in ultrashort pulse directed energy and laser technologies, today announced to the defense community its ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) capability and solution sets for defense and commercial applications. In the robotic warfare era, where engagement timelines are measured in milliseconds and platform constraints demand order-of-magnitude reductions in size, weight, and power, Applied Energetics has developed field-validated directed energy effects with precision counter-electro-optic solutions purpose-designed for counter-UAS, counter-sensor, and critical asset protection missions. Unlike conventional directed energy approaches that rely on sustained power delivery, USPL technology can generate mission-relevant effects such as permanent electro-optic sensor disablement through extremely short-duration energy deposition, enabling counter-sensor and counter-autonomy capabilities with significantly reduced size, weight, and power requirements.

The Company is having active discussions with potential customers and strategic partners in the defense technology community to design and develop mission-specific USPL architectures tailored to operational requirements that enable co-integration of platform technologies to strengthen layered defense systems. Applied Energetics' USPL architecture is designed to integrate with customer platforms, sensors, and mission systems to deliver counter electro-optic effects across operational environments, with real-world field testing that validates performance, stability, and deployability under representative conditions.

"USPL technology represents a fundamental shift in how directed energy effects can be delivered: it's faster, smaller, and has a level of precision that legacy systems simply cannot match," said Chris Donaghey, CEO of Applied Energetics. "What we've developed isn't an incremental improvement. It's a new architecture designed from the ground up for the speed and integration demands of modern multi-domain operations."

"Field validation provides the foundation to move quickly with customers from requirements to fielded capability," Donaghey continued. "As the threat landscape evolves with more UxS, more electro-optic targeting, and more compressed decision timelines, we see USPL becoming a core capability of layered platform defense. Our roadmap is built around that future, and we're currently working with prospective partners in an effort to accelerate the deployment of these mission-critical solutions."

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 26 patents and 2 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com.

Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath

Managing Director Cameron Associates, Inc.

kevin@cameronassoc.com T: 646-418-7002

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/applied-energetics-offers-speed-of-light-precision-on-the-battlefield-with-it-1172694