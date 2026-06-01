Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics to Participate in the 2026 Morgan Stanley National Security Innovation Summit

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in ultrashort pulse laser and directed energy technologies, today announced that the Company will participate in the 2026 Morgan Stanley National Security Innovation Summit to be held at Morgan Stanley Headquarters in New York City on June 15, 2026.

The summit brings together leading defense technology companies, institutional investors, and national security stakeholders to discuss emerging technologies shaping the future of defense, autonomy, and modern warfare.

Applied Energetics' President and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Donaghey, is expected to participate in investor meetings and discussions focused on the Company's ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) technologies and scalable directed energy solutions designed to support counter-UAS, counter-sensor, and critical asset protection missions.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 26 patents and 2 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com.

Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath

Managing Director Cameron Associates, Inc.

kevin@cameronassoc.com T: 646-418-7002

SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/applied-energetics-to-participate-in-the-2026-morgan-stanley-national-securit-1171847