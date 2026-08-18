Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) (OTCQB: RRDMF) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new reverse circulation ("RC") drill results from the Hanash North prospect area within its Jabal Sahabiyah project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Royal Road's exploration activities in Saudi Arabia are conducted through its local subsidiary, Royal Road Arabia Limited ("RRA"), a 50:50 joint venture with MIDU Company Limited ("MIDU"), a Jeddah-based investment group with interests across the mining, industrial, real estate, and utilities sectors.

The Jabal Sahabiyah Project is located in Asir Province, southwestern Saudi Arabia, and comprises three contiguous Exploration Licenses covering approximately 284 square kilometers (Figure 1). The area was first evaluated in the late 1970s by Riofinex, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Zinc. Since being awarded the licenses, RRA has undertaken systematic exploration comprising geological mapping, drone-borne and ground geophysics, soil and auger geochemistry, trenching, rock-chip sampling and three phases of scout-style RC drilling (see press releases dated May 29, 2024; November 5, 2024; October 6, 2025; and February 26, 2026).





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Hanash North

Mineralization at Hanash North (Figure 2) comprises shallow, zinc-silver-rich polymetallic sulphide mineralization hosted within a calc-silicate skarn horizon. Drilling has intersected mineralized widths of up to 20 meters over an interpreted strike length exceeding 350 meters (Figure 3), with mineralization remaining open along strike and down plunge. The horizon has been intersected from as little as 8 meters downhole and all mineralization reported from drilling to-date occurs above 65 meters downhole. A shallow zinc-oxide zone identified in several holes is interpreted to represent remobilized mineralization.

Drill intercepts were calculated using a minimum recovered gross metal value ("RGMV") of US$40 per tonne, (see Table1) allowing for a maximum of 5 meters of consecutive internal dilution below the RGMV threshold. RGMV was calculated using metal prices of US$4,000/oz gold, US$55/oz silver, US$6.25/lb copper, US$0.80/lb lead and US$1.50/lb zinc and assuming 90% recovery for all metals. RGMV is used solely as an exploration tool for defining reportable drill intercepts and does not represent an estimate of net smelter return or economic value.

Notable drilling intercepts include:

From previous campaigns:

HNRC003 From 20m: 12m at 2.85% zinc, 10.0g/t silver, 0.13% copper (3.91% Zinc Eq1)

HNRC005 From 61m: 9m at 4.36% zinc 67.8g/t silver, 0.6g/t gold, 0.2% copper (11.2% Zinc Eq)

From this drilling campaign:

HNRC009 From 46m: 9m at 4.01% zinc 34.3g/t silver, 0.4g/t gold, 0.3% copper (8.8% Zinc Eq)

HNRC010 From 23m: 12m at 3.13% zinc 43.4g/t silver, 0.2g/t gold, 0.2% copper (7.1% Zinc Eq)

HNRC012 From 24m: 7m at 2.55% zinc 29.5g/t silver, 0.1g/t gold, 0.2% copper (5.5% Zinc Eq)

HNRC013 From 37m: 18m at 1.06% zinc 36.0g/t silver, 0.6g/t gold, 0.3% copper (6.4% Zinc Eq)

HNRC015 From 33m: 9m at 3.92% zinc 15.6g/t silver, 0.3% copper (5.9% Zinc Eq)

(Not true width and the Company does not have sufficient information to determine the true widths of the drill hole intersections)

TABLE 1: NOTABLE DRILL RESULTS HANASH NORTH



















GOLD SILVER COPPER LEAD ZINC ZINC EQ RGMV HOLE ID E N Z(m) DIP AZIM DEPTH FROM TO LENGTH (m)* (g/t) (g/t) % % % % USD$/t^ HNRC001 351663 2140702 1172 -55 225 70 37.0 42.0 5

11.1 0.19

3.00 4.39 130.51 HNRC002 351801 2140506 1178 -90 0 30





NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS HNRC003 351840 2140544 1174 -55 225 50 20.0 32.0 12

10.0 0.13

2.84 3.91 116.56 HNRC004 351859 2140619 1193 -55 225 70 33.0 36.0 3 0.2 12.8 0.09

0.65 2.49 74.03 48.0 54.0 6 0.2 34.0 0.36

2.11 6.06 180.36 HNRC005 351884 2140617 1178 -50 225 100 61.0 70.0 9 0.6 67.8 0.22 0.15 4.36 11.21 333.54 HNRC006 351925 2140537 1173 -50 225 70





NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTIONS HNRC007 351896 2140611 1168 -50 225 100 16.0 18.0 2 0.1 8.0 0.12

0.24 1.49 44.45 63.0 65.0 2 0.4 3.1



0.28 1.98 58.87 HNRC008 351709 2140627 1173 -50 225 106 8.0 13.0 5

6.5 0.15

1.08 2.06 61.21 HNRC009 351852 2140606 1176 -80 225 100 46.0 55.0 9 0.4 34.3 0.30

4.01 8.75 260.40 HNRC010 351857 2140561 1176 -70 225 54 23.0 35.0 12.0 0.2 43.4 0.22

3.13 7.09 211.03 HNRC011 351880 2140589 1176 -70 225 70 48.0 51.0 3.0 0.3 3.8



0.31 1.76 52.28 HNRC012 351833 2140575 1176 -70 225 50 24.0 31.0 7.0 0.1 29.5 0.23

2.55 5.52 164.14 HNRC013 351849 2140635 1176 -60 225 72 37.0 55.0 18.0 0.6 36.0 0.26

1.06 6.38 189.95 HNRC014 351820 2140622 1175 -80 220 60 22.0 24.0 2.0

8.3 0.12

0.99 1.94 57.75 41.0 46.0 5.0 0.2 33.9 0.41

1.11 5.23 155.64 HNRC015 351677 2140672 1175 -60 220 69 33.0 42.0 9.0

15.6 0.28

3.92 5.93 176.44 HNRC016 351861 2140640 1175 -60 225 85 45.0 55.0 10.0 0.5 25.2 0.11

0.64 4.26 127.90 64.0 68.0 4.0 0.6 46.2 0.35 0.20 1.72 8.06 239.77 HNRC017 351848 2140642 1175 -60 225 70 52.0 57.0 5.0 0.5 34.1 0.20 0.13 5.01 9.67 287.82 HNRC018 351692 2140682 1175 -60 225 70 32.0 38.0 6.0

19.2 0.34

4.84 7.29 220.82 *Not True Width ^Recovered Gross Metal Value 90% recoveries. Gold $4000/ounce, Silver $55/ounce, Copper $6.25/lb, Lead $0.8/lb, Zinc $1.5/lb Compositing Threshold is $40/t Recovered Gross Metal Value (RGMV)





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Geological Interpretation

Drilling at Hanash North has outlined a shallow, zinc-silver-rich polymetallic skarn system over more than 350 meters of strike. Mineralization remains open to the northeast to the southeast and down plunge and the causative intrusion has not yet been identified.

The mineralized horizon is hosted within calc-silicate rocks characterized by grossular garnet and diopside, with abundant pyrite and minor magnetite. Field mapping and drilling indicate that the host sequence and mineralized horizon have been affected by multiple phases of folding. This structural complexity provides potential for repetition of the mineralized horizon at depth, which remains untested by drilling.

Further Work

Ground geophysical surveys are currently underway at Hanash North to assist in defining the extent and geometry of the mineralized system and to identify potential extensions and repetitions of the mineralized horizon. Further RC and diamond drilling is planned to test extensions to the northeast and southeast, the interpreted structural repetitions at depth and the broader geological controls on mineralization.

"We are extremely pleased with the way Hanash North has developed," said Dr Tim Coughlin, President and CEO of Royal Road Minerals. "From a single historic drill hole reporting just 0.9 meters at 3.3% zinc, our team has systematically advanced Hanash North into a new, shallow polymetallic skarn discovery extending for more than 350 meters and remaining open along strike and down plunge. The widths, grades and near-surface nature of the mineralization are particularly encouraging. Ground geophysics is underway and further RC and diamond drilling will test extensions of the system and its potential repetition at depth."

About Royal Road Minerals:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in Colombia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining Geology), PhD, FAusIMM, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Road Minerals Limited and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, the Alliance, the intention to form a joint venture, enter into a related agreement and establish Newco and, more generally, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures at certified laboratories.

RC and Analysis

Percussion-chip drillholes were sampled on 1 meter downhole intervals and passed through a 75-25% drill-rig mounted splitter. The 75% sample was placed in rows and analyzed for guidance on-site using a Vanta pXRF tool. The 25% sample was split 50-50% to produce analytical and retention samples of between 1 to 3kg. Samples for analysis were bagged in the field and sent to ALS Jeddah for analysis of gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (method Gold-ICP22) and multi-elements by four acid digest ICP-MS (method ME-MS61QAQC). QAQC materials including CRMs, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample batch on a ratio of 1:14.

1 Zinc equivalent calculation assumes USD $4,000/oz gold and $55/oz silver and $6.25/lb copper and $0.80/lb lead and $1.50/lb zinc and 90% recovery for all metals.

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Source: Royal Road Minerals Limited