Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results for three step-out drillholes from its Ceibal target at its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt. Tiger is hosting a live webinar today at 8:00am PDT / 11:00am EDT to discuss recent results and upcoming catalysts. Registration details are below.

Highlights:

CEDDH-014, a 192-metre northwest step out from CEDDH-013, intersected 78.63 m @ 0.8 g/t Au from 204 m downhole including 25.56 m @ 1.4 g/t Au from 232 m downhole

intersected from 204 m downhole CEDDH-014 also intersected 86 m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 296 m downhole including 10 m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 326 m downhole including 9.55 m @ 1.3 g/t Au from 308 m downhole

CEDDH-016, a 235-metre northwest step-out from CEDDH-013, intersected 34 m @ 0.5 g/t Au from 10 m downhole, testing the interpreted northwestern margin of the system including 6 m @ 2.1 g/t Au from 14 m downhole

CEDDH-015, a 210-metre southeast step-out from CEDDH-003, intersected 14 m @ 0.2 g/t Au from 74 m downhole and did not extend the corridor to the southeast at the position tested

One drill rig is active at Ceibal and two are completing infill, extension, and gap drilling at Tesorito; assays are pending from both, and a fourth rig is on order

"I am excited about what CEDDH-014 has shown us at Ceibal. It extended gold mineralization further to the northwest, and these holes are doing exactly what large step-out drilling should be doing at this stage - showing us where the higher-grade portions of the system sit, where its margins might be, and where it remains open," commented Robert Vallis, President and CEO. "That is the information we need to focus the drilling that will support a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Ceibal that we are targeting for the first quarter of 2027."

The results reported in this news release are summarized in Tables 1 and 2. Figure 1 shows the Ceibal drillhole collar and section locations. Figures 2, 3, and 4 show the interpretive cross-sections for CEDDH-014, CEDDH-016, and CEDDH-015, respectively. Figure 5 is a regional map of the Quinchía Gold Project. All reported intervals are downhole core lengths. Due to the early stage of exploration, true widths are unknown.

Webinar Registration:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3617866598895/WN_bBfPp1sqQ_GvCrY32G5XGg

Canada: +1 778 907 2071

United States: +1 253 215 8782

Meeting ID: 830 1827 9275

Ceibal lies approximately 1 kilometre south of the Miraflores deposit and 1 kilometre southwest of the Tesorito deposit, within the Marmato Fault Corridor (Figure 5). Tiger's ongoing approximately 20,000-metre drill program at Ceibal is intended to support a maiden Mineral Resource estimate in the first quarter of 2027. There is no certainty that a Mineral Resource estimate will be defined at the Ceibal target.

Drilling at Ceibal has outlined a northwest to north trending mineralized corridor that is interpreted to be sub-vertical, with an indeterminate dip direction. The apparent width of the corridor is not well constrained by drilling, and further drilling is required. The geometry, true thickness, extent, continuity, orientation, and dip direction of the mineralized system have not been defined at this early stage of exploration. To help resolve the orientation and dip of the corridor, and to test the extent of mineralization across strike, the Company has drilled a pair of offset scissor holes (CEDDH-020 and CEDDH-021) across the corridor, and assays are pending.

Mineralization remains open to the southwest and, in the central part of the corridor, across its apparent strike. The extent of mineralization to the north and north-northeast has not been tested. CEDDH-015 did not intersect intrusive units and did not reach the modelled porphyry-basalt contact, and the southeastern limit of the corridor therefore remains undefined between CEDDH-003 and CEDDH-015, although it appears limited. Mineralization has been traced to approximately 800 metres vertically below surface in previous drilling and remains open at depth.

CEDDH-014 Extended the Corridor Towards the Northwest

CEDDH-014 was drilled to test the northwestern extension of the Ceibal mineralized corridor, approximately 192 metres northwest of CEDDH-013 and 55 metres from CEDDH-016 (Figures 1 and 2). The hole was collared close to the modelled contact between dacite-andesite porphyry to the southwest and basalt to the northeast and was drilled southwest along the dip of that contact, remaining within the porphyry over its entire length.

CEDDH-014 intersected 78.63 metres grading 0.8 g/t Au from 204 metres downhole, including 25.56 metres grading 1.4 g/t Au from 232 metres and 6 metres grading 1.2 g/t Au from 220 metres, and a further 86 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au from 296 metres, including 10 metres grading 1.5 g/t Au from 326 metres and 9.55 metres grading 1.3 g/t Au from 308 metres. The two composites are hosted in dacite-andesite porphyry and are separated by a 10.92-metre barren late diorite dike, the same relationship recorded for the central dike in CEDDH-010. Two lower-grade intervals were intersected above, 10 metres grading 0.3 g/t Au from 58 metres and 50 metres grading 0.2 g/t Au from 106 metres.

Molybdenum broadly tracks gold through the mineralized interval, while copper is present only in trace amounts, low relative to the central holes at Ceibal. Below approximately 382 metres, the hole passed into a zone of elevated base metals and silver, interpreted as a carbonate-base-metal (CBM) assemblage developed in the propylitic halo of the porphyry system, a style typically formed peripheral to gold-bearing porphyry centres, and equivalent to the sphalerite-galena veinlets logged in CEDDH-011 and CEDDH-012.

CEDDH-016 Tested a Further Northwestern Extension of the Ceibal System

CEDDH-016 was drilled to test a further northwesterly extension of the Ceibal system, approximately 235 metres northwest of CEDDH-013 and 55 metres northwest of CEDDH-014, at the northwestern extent of the current drill pattern (Figures 1 and 3). Within the porphyry, the drillhole intersected 34 metres grading 0.5 g/t Au from 10 metres downhole, including 6 metres grading 2.1 g/t Au. This near-surface interval may in part reflect supergene enrichment and is not necessarily representative of primary mineralization at depth. Deeper in the hole, the porphyry returned three narrow intervals grading approximately 0.2 g/t Au.

These narrow, lower-grade porphyry intervals are interpreted to indicate that the apparent corridor narrows to the northwest at this position. This interpretation is preliminary and requires further drilling.

CEDDH-015 Tested the Southeastern Extension of the Corridor

CEDDH-015 was drilled to test the southeastern extension of the Ceibal corridor, approximately 210 metres southeast of CEDDH-003 (Figures 1 and 4). The hole intersected 14 metres grading 0.2 g/t Au from 74 metres downhole, the only composite returned. CEDDH-015 was collared in and drilled through basalt over approximately 90% of its length and did not intersect any porphyritic intrusive rock.

CEDDH-015 did not extend the mineralized corridor to the southeast at the position tested. The hole did not reach the modelled porphyry contact, interpreted to lie approximately 200 metres further southwest, and therefore did not test the porphyry at this position. A hole collared farther southwest, or drilled to greater depth, would be required to do so. This interpretation is preliminary and requires further drilling.

Next Drilling Designed to Resolve Corridor Orientation and Dip

Most of the drilling completed to date at Ceibal has been oriented at approximately N230°, and the Company has designed additional holes on different orientations to constrain the geometry of the system. The offset scissor pair described above (CEDDH-020 and CEDDH-021) were drilled across the corridor at approximately N100° and N280°, respectively, to help determine the dip direction of the mineralized trend and to add control on its strike. A further hole is planned toward the south to test a gap in drilling in the southwestern part of the corridor, and an additional hole is being considered toward the north to test a gap in drilling to the north-northeast of the recent step-out holes CEDDH-013, CEDDH-014, and CEDDH-016. Results from this drilling are intended to assist with the interpretation and detailed modelling.

One drill rig is currently active at Ceibal, and two rigs are completing the infill, extension, and gap drilling program at the Tesorito deposit. A fourth drill rig is on order, with the timing of its arrival uncertain. Assays are pending from both Ceibal and Tesorito.

Mineral Resources and Technical Report

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the "Technical Report") was filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report also supports the disclosure of Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drilling was completed using HQ- and NQ-diameter diamond core. Drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, cut in half, and sampled at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia under the supervision of a geologist. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation and with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratories in Lima, Perú for analysis. The remaining half-core (or quarter-core if a core duplicate sample was taken) is retained onsite as a witness sample. ALS' Medellín and Lima laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and quarter-core duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. Other than as reported, no unreported significant core recovery or drilling issues were encountered during the program. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. For data verification of the prior operator drilling results referenced in this news release, see Tiger's news release titled "Tiger Gold Drills 120 m Step-out at Ceibal and Intersects 226 m @ 0.6 g/t Au, Including 10 m @ 3 g/t Au" dated May 13, 2026. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Neither Mr. Link nor Mr. García is independent of the Company. Drill programs at Ceibal are designed by Mr. García and Mr. Link. Exploration programs at the Quinchía Gold Project are directed and supervised by Mr. García.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its 100% owned flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and intentions with respect to the exploration and development of the Quinchía Gold Project; exploration results, geologic interpretations, potential mineralization, potential porphyry plugs, potential porphyry centres, potential pathfinders to a causative porphyry, lateral extensions, the apparent strike extent, width, and depth of mineralization at Ceibal, the geometry, true thickness, and continuity of the mineralized system, and the potential to expand, define and/or upgrade the classification of Mineral Resources, including through infill, extension, gap, definition, and step-out drilling; planned drilling programs, including the anticipated timing, commencement, completion, and results of the approximately 20,000-metre drill program at Ceibal and of drilling and assays pending or in progress, including the offset scissor holes and planned gap-testing and their potential to resolve the geometry, orientation, and dip of the mineralized corridor; the potential for current step-out drilling at Ceibal to extend the interpreted footprint of the mineralized corridor; the anticipated preparation, timing, and completion of a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target, including the expectation that such estimate would be completed in the first quarter of 2027; the timing and completion of planned field programs and future technical studies (including preliminary economic assessment, preliminary feasibility, or feasibility-level studies) and updated Mineral Resource estimates; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support; that drilling, sampling, assaying, data compilation, geological modelling and Mineral Resource estimation, and technical studies will commence and be completed on the timelines currently anticipated; that drilling completed and planned at Ceibal will be of sufficient density, spacing, and quality to support the estimation and classification of a Mineral Resource; that a qualified person will determine that the available data supports the classification of a Mineral Resource at the Ceibal target; that the Company will have access to any financing required to advance technical studies and the project; and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, deposits, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices, including gold and diesel fuel; failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, including due to geological complexity, insufficient drilling data, or incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient historical drilling data, which may not yield economically viable results; that drilling at Ceibal may not support the definition or classification of a Mineral Resource, and that a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for the Ceibal target may not be completed within the anticipated timeframe or at all; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; delays in, or reductions to, or the inability to complete or advance drill or field programs, sampling, assaying, data validation, data verification, geological modelling, technical studies, or Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve estimates, including within anticipated timeframes; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain its interest in the Quinchía Gold Project; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the Filing Statement, the Preliminary Prospectus, and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: Ceibal Composite Assay Results

Drillhole From To Interval True Width Au Ag Cu Mo ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) CEDDH-014 58 68 10 unknown 0.3 0.2 0.01 14 and 106 156 50 unknown 0.2 0.4 0.01 7 and 204 282.63 78.63 unknown 0.8 0.9 0.03 21 incl. 220 226 6 unknown 1.2 0.9 0.03 13 incl. 232 257.56 25.56 unknown 1.4 0.9 0.03 23 and 296 382 86 unknown 0.5 0.7 0.01 17 incl. 308 317.55 9.55 unknown 1.3 1.5 0.05 56 incl. 326 336 10 unknown 1.5 0.6 0.01 18 CEDDH-015 74 88 14 unknown 0.2 0.2 0.01 2 CEDDH-016 10 44 34 unknown 0.5 0.7 0.02 16 incl. 14 20 6 unknown 2.1 0.8 0.03 62 and 162 176 14 unknown 0.2 0.3 0.003 0.4 and 190 254 64 unknown 0.2 1.3 0.01 3 and 274 336 62 unknown 0.2 0.7 0.01 4

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown at this time due to the early stage of exploration. Higher-grade intervals reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information (EPSG:32618)

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip ID (m) (m) (m asl) (m) (°) (°) CEDDH-014 422,438 584,078 1,284 521.15 N229° -60° CEDDH-015 422,957 583,710 1,197 337.75 N231° -60° CEDDH-016 422,407 584,124 1,267 493.05 N231° -61°

Collar coordinates are preliminary and were recorded in the field using handheld GPS device with an expected accuracy of ± 5 metres. Elevation derived from a 2012 airborne LiDAR survey.





Figure 1: Ceibal Drillhole Collar and Section Locations Plan Map

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Figure 2: Ceibal Interpretive Section A-A' for CEDDH-014 (looking N320°)

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Figure 3: Ceibal Interpretive Section B-B' for CEDDH-016 (looking N320°)

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Figure 4: Ceibal Interpretive Section C-C' for CEDDH-015 (looking N320°)

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Figure 5: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310176

Source: Tiger Gold Corp.