Final Short Form Prospectus Accessible on SEDAR+

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form prospectus ("Prospectus") and obtained a receipt (the "Receipt") in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador to qualify the distribution of (i) an aggregate of 25,619,351 units of the Company (the "Units") issuable upon the deemed exercise of 25,619,351 special warrants of the Company (the "Special Warrants") previously issued on June 10, 2026 (the "Closing Date") pursuant to prospectus exemptions under applicable securities legislation (the "Offering"); and (ii) 404,896 compensation options of the Company (the "Compensation Options") issuable upon the deemed exercise of 404,896 compensation special warrants of the Company (the "Compensation Special Warrants") previously issued on the Closing Date in connection with the Offering.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.20 (the "Exercise Price"), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, for 36 months following the Closing Date, pursuant to the terms of a warrant indenture (the "Warrant Indenture") dated as of the Closing Date between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, as Warrant agent (the "Warrant Agent").

Each Compensation Special Warrant, upon automatic conversion, will entitle the holder thereof to receive one compensation option of the Company (a "Compensation Option") at no additional cost. Each Compensation Option will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price equal to $0.82 until June 10, 2029.

As a result of obtaining the Receipt, the Company has delivered a notice to Odyssey Trust Company, the agent for the Special Warrants, that the Special Warrants shall be deemed to be exercised as of September 10, 2026, being the date that is three (3) business days after the date of the Receipt. The Company will also deliver notice to the holders of Compensation Special Warrants that the Compensation Special Warrants shall also be deemed exercised as of September 10, 2026 in accordance with their terms. Following the deemed exercise of the Special Warrants and the Compensation Special Warrants, the Company will issue the Units and the Compensation Options to the holders of Special Warrants and the holders of Compensation Special Warrants, respectively.

For more information on the Offering, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 10, 2026, available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Access to the Prospectus is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a prospectus and any amendment thereto. The Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from SCP Resource Finance LP by telephone at +1-416-637-2707, or by email at info@scp-rf.com by providing the contact with an email address or mailing address, as applicable.

Sponsorship Agreements

The Company is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Resource Stock Digest ("RSD") pursuant to which RSD will provide the Company with marketing and communications services for an initial twelve-month term. The services provided by RSD will consist of advertising, marketing, management interviews and distribution, and building investor awareness of the Company. The Company has agreed to pay RSD a total of $8,500 for the first month of the agreement and $2,450 per month for each subsequent month. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. Nick Hodge is the principal of RSD and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. RSD and its principal are arm's length to the Company and RSD has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, though it may acquire securities in the future.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a sponsorship agreement with CEO Technician pursuant to which CEO Technician will provide the Company with marketing and communications services for an initial six-month term. The services provided by CEO Technician will consist of advertising, marketing, management interviews and distribution, and building investor awareness of the Company. The Company has agreed to pay CEO Technician a total of US$15,000 up front for initial sponsorship and set-up costs. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. Robert Sinn is the principal of CEO Technician and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. CEO Technician and its principal are arm's length to the Company and CEO Technician has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, though it may acquire securities in the future.

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger has exercised its option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the issuance of the Units and the Compensation Options following the deemed exercise of the Special Warrants and the Compensation Special Warrants, respectively; and the terms of the Warrants and the Compensation Options. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, that the Company and its transfer agent will be able to issue the Units and the Compensation Options in a timely manner; and that the Company will be able to adhere to the terms of the Warrants and the Compensation Options. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, technology challenges, unforeseen delays in the issuance of the Units or the Compensation Options and unanticipated costs.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities legislation. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the filing statement of Tiger dated December 10, 2025 and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

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