Purchase price of approximately $2.47 million

Acquisition increases PharmaCorp's operating network to 16 pharmacies

New definitive share purchase agreement executed for a PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacy in Western Canada at a purchase price of approximately $1.3 million

New definitive asset purchase agreement executed for the prescription files of an I.D.A.-bannered pharmacy in Western Canada

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - PHARMACORP RX INC. (TSXV: PCRX) ("PharmaCorp" or the "Corporation"), a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform, announced today that, further to its June 29, 2026, news release, it has completed the acquisition of a 100 per cent interest in a PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacy located in Western Canada (the "Acquisition").

The Acquisition increases PharmaCorp's overall store count to 16 pharmacies.

The aggregate purchase price for the Acquisition was approximately $2.47 million and was funded using the Corporation's existing cash resources. The pharmacy was acquired from an arm's length vendor group, and no finder's fees were payable in connection with the Acquisition.

"This closing, together with the signing of two new additional definitive agreements for the purchase of a pharmacy and the purchase of prescription files, reflects the continued momentum of our acquisition pipeline at a pace we expect to build on," said Alan Simpson, Executive Chairman of PharmaCorp. "The prescription file purchase is expected to add patients and prescription volume to a pharmacy we already own and is the type of transaction we expect to continue pursuing where it makes sense geographically and complements our existing pharmacy network."

More on The New Definitive Agreements

The Corporation announced today that it has converted two previously disclosed non-binding letters of intent into definitive agreements:

The Corporation entered into a definitive share purchase agreement dated August 10, 2026 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of an entity that owns and operates a PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacy. The pharmacy is located in Western Canada, and is pursuant to the previously disclosed non-binding letter of intent dated February 27, 2026, as replaced by a further non-binding letter of intent dated June 19, 2026. The aggregate purchase price is approximately $1.3 million, subject to customary adjustments, and is expected to be funded using the Corporation's existing cash resources. The pharmacy will continue to be operated by its existing managing pharmacist during the transition period, supporting continuity and integration into the PharmaCorp platform. The acquisition is expected to close on or about September 30, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of all required regulatory approvals. On completion, the acquisition would increase PharmaCorp's overall store count to 17 pharmacies.

The Corporation also entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement dated August 7, 2026 (the "Asset Purchase Agreement") to acquire the prescription files, patient records and related operational data of an I.D.A.-bannered pharmacy located in Western Canada, pursuant to the previously disclosed non-binding letter of intent dated June 29, 2026. The aggregate purchase price is approximately $475,000, subject to customary adjustments, and is expected to be funded using the Corporation's existing cash resources. The acquired files are expected to be transferred to and serviced by an existing PharmaCorp PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacy located nearby, consolidating patient volume into a location the Corporation already operates. The transaction is an asset purchase and does not add a location to the Corporation's operating network. It is expected to close on or about September 7, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

No finder's fees are payable in respect of either transaction. Both transactions are being acquired from arm's length vendors.

Acquisition Pipeline Update

The table below sets out the status of each non-binding letter of intent disclosed by the Corporation that has not yet resulted in a completed acquisition.

LOI date Opportunity Definitive agreement Status February 27, 2026, replaced by letter of intent dated June 19, 2026 PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacy, Western Canada (share purchase) Share purchase agreement dated August 10, 2026 Expected to close on or about September 30, 2026; would increase store count to 17 March 23, 2026 Pharmacy, Western Canada Not executed No longer being pursued June 23, 2026 Remedy'sRx-bannered pharmacy, Western Canada (share purchase) Not yet executed Due diligence and documentation in progress June 29, 2026 I.D.A.-bannered pharmacy prescription files, Western Canada (asset purchase) Asset purchase agreement dated August 7, 2026 Expected to close on or about September 7, 2026; no additional location July 23, 2026 PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacy, Western Canada (share purchase) Not yet executed Due diligence and documentation in progress

Following execution of the two definitive agreements described above and the decision not to proceed with the March 23, 2026, opportunity, two non-binding letters of intent remain active and are progressing through due diligence and definitive documentation (the "Outstanding LOIs"). The proposed acquisitions contemplated by the Outstanding LOIs (the "Proposed LOI Acquisitions") are non-binding and remain subject to the completion of satisfactory due diligence and the negotiation and execution of definitive purchase agreements. There can be no assurance that any of those Proposed LOI Acquisitions will be completed as proposed, or at all.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner.

PharmaCorp currently operates 16 PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacies and intends to continue acquiring both PharmaChoice Canada-bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada, where applicable. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PCRX.

PharmaCorp welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about PharmaCorp's acquisition program and process, please visit www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact the company confidentially. PharmaCorp is committed to seamless transitions that protect pharmacy owners' legacies and continue serving their communities.

For further information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" regarding the Corporation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to: the completion of the acquisition contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement, including the anticipated timing of closing, the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to closing and the receipt of all required regulatory approvals; the continued operation of that pharmacy by its existing managing pharmacist during the transition period and its integration into the PharmaCorp platform; the expected increase in the Corporation's overall store count to 17 pharmacies on completion of that acquisition; the completion of the transaction contemplated by the Asset Purchase Agreement, including the anticipated timing of closing and the transfer of the acquired prescription files to and their servicing by an existing PharmaCorp pharmacy; the funding of both transactions using the Corporation's existing cash resources; the anticipated closing dates and expected store-count effects identified in the acquisition pipeline table, including the status of each Outstanding LOI, the anticipated closing dates set out in that table and the expected effect of each transaction on the Corporation's overall store count; the Corporation's intention to update that table in future news releases; the Outstanding LOIs and the Proposed LOI Acquisitions, including the negotiation and execution of definitive purchase agreements in respect of the Proposed LOI Acquisitions, the expected terms of the Proposed LOI Acquisitions, the consideration for the Proposed LOI Acquisitions, the expected conditions (including due diligence) and the satisfaction of those conditions for the completion of the Proposed LOI Acquisitions, and the potential completion of the Proposed LOI Acquisitions; the Corporation's decision not to proceed with the proposed acquisition contemplated by the non-binding letter of intent dated March 23, 2026; the continued operation and integration of the pharmacy acquired pursuant to the Acquisition; the Corporation's expectation that prescription file purchases will be used again where geography supports it; the Corporation's acquisition pipeline and anticipated pace of future acquisitions; the continued acquisition, integration and operation of pharmacies across Canada; and the Corporation's acquisition framework, capital allocation strategy and plans for growth.

This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Corporation and on assumptions the Corporation believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction or waiver of all conditions relating to the transactions contemplated by the Share Purchase Agreement and the Asset Purchase Agreement; the receipt of all required approvals and third-party consents for those transactions, including approval of the applicable provincial college of pharmacy; the availability of existing cash resources to fund those transactions; the successful transfer and servicing of the acquired prescription files; the successful integration and operation of the pharmacies acquired by the Corporation; the execution of definitive purchase agreements in respect of the Proposed LOI Acquisitions; the completion of satisfactory due diligence and the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions in respect of the Proposed LOI Acquisitions; the receipt of all required approvals for the Proposed LOI Acquisitions, including any board approvals or third-party consents; market acceptance of the Proposed LOI Acquisitions; the continued availability of pharmacies and prescription files for purchase by the Corporation at prices satisfactory to the Corporation; and the volume of acquisition opportunities presented to the Corporation being equal to or greater than historical volumes.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delays or failures to receive board, third-party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Corporation; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and a lack of qualified, skilled labour or the loss of key individuals.

A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which it is based will occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release. Accordingly, it is subject to change after such date. The Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310155

Source: PharmaCorp RX Inc.