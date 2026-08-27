Pharma Corp Rx Inc.: PharmaCorp Rx Inc. Announces Board and Committee Changes

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaCorp Rx Inc. (TSXV: PCRX) ("PharmaCorp" or the "Corporation") today announced changes to its Board of Directors, Board committee leadership and Corporate Secretary as the Corporation prepares for its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Security Holders (the "2026 AGSM").

Effective August 31, 2026, Calvin Leroux will step down as a director of PharmaCorp and as Chair of the Corporation's Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee. Mr. Leroux has advised the Corporation that he will not stand for re-election at the 2026 AGSM, which is being held on October 8, 2026.

Effective September 1, 2026, Christopher Gardner will be appointed to the Board of Directors and will assume the role of Chair of the Acquisition Committee. In addition, Mr. Gardner has also agreed to let his name stand for election at the Corporation's 2026 AGSM.

Mr. Gardner is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc., where he led Neighbourly through significant growth and its 2021 initial public offering. Prior to joining Neighbourly, Mr. Gardner spent 23 years with Shoppers Drug Mart in various leadership positions, ultimately serving as Vice-President of National Operations.

Glenn Fradette, a co-founder of PharmaCorp and current Chair of the Acquisition Committee, will step aside as Chair effective August 31, 2026. Mr. Fradette will remain a director until the 2026 AGSM but will not stand for re-election.

Kimberly Carroll has agreed to let her name stand for election to the Board at the 2026 AGSM and is expected to be appointed as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee.

Ms. Carroll is a Chartered Professional Accountant who, in her current role as the Corporation's Corporate Secretary, was closely involved with Proton Capital Corp., the capital pool corporation that preceded PharmaCorp, and its transition to PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

Ms. Carroll continues to serve as the Corporation's Corporate Secretary, a role she is expected to step down from if elected to the Board, and has previously worked closely with senior management and the Board on corporate matters. Upon her resignation from such role, the Corporation will announce its new Corporate Secretary.

"We want to thank Glenn and Calvin for their contributions to PharmaCorp and for the time and commitment they have given to the Board," said Alan Simpson, Executive Chair of PharmaCorp. "We are also very pleased to welcome Christopher and Kimberly, both of whom bring valuable experience and perspective that will support the Board as PharmaCorp continues to grow."

The proposed seven-person slate for election as directors at the 2026 AGSM is:

Alan Simpson

Grady Brown

Ken Brownell

James Dumont

Grant Hladun

Christopher Gardner

Kimberly Carroll





Mr. Gardner's and Ms. Carroll's addition to the Board of Directors of the Corporation is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

PharmaCorp is a Canadian pharmacy acquisition and ownership platform focused on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners. Through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise, PharmaCorp is building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp currently operates 16 PharmaChoice Canada-bannered pharmacies and will continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada-bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. PharmaCorp shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PCRX.

PharmaCorp actively welcomes discussions with pharmacy owners considering succession or sale. For more information about our acquisition program and process, please visit www.PharmaCorpRx.ca or contact our team confidentially. We are committed to seamless transitions that protect your legacy and serve your community.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

adam.peeler@pharmacorprx.ca

Tel: (416) 427.1235

Alan Simpson, Executive Chair

Tel: (306) 536-3771

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" regarding the Corporation within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to: the anticipated changes to the Corporation's Board of Directors and Board committee leadership, including the appointment of Christopher Gardner and Kimberly Carroll to the Board of Directors, the anticipated changes to the Corporation's Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee and Acquisition Committee and the anticipated changes to the Corporation's Corporate Secretary; the Corporation's focus on empowering pharmacists as equity partners and supporting succession for retiring pharmacy owners; the Corporation's strategy of building a national network of community pharmacies under the PharmaChoice Canada banner through a combination of capital, strategic support, and operational expertise; the Corporation's intention to continue to acquire both PharmaChoice Canada-bannered and independent pharmacies across Canada, rebranding non-bannered locations under the PharmaChoice Canada platform in accordance with its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada. This forward-looking information reflects current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the management of the Corporation and on assumptions the Corporation believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the Changes to its Board of Directors; the election of the nominees as set forth above to the Corporation's Board of Directors; the ongoing interest from independent pharmacy owners considering succession options; the volume of acquisition opportunities presented to the Corporation being equal to or greater than historical volumes; and the continued supply of pharmacies for purchase by the Corporation at prices satisfactory to the Corporation and the ability of the Corporation to acquire such pharmacies. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delays or failures to receive board of directors, third party or regulatory approvals; competition; changes in legislation, including pharmacy regulation, affecting the Corporation; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations and appraisals; and a lack of qualified, skilled labour or the loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which it is based will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Corporation as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, the Corporation expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.