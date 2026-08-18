Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company"), a post-quantum cybersecurity company focused on quantum-resilient data protection, identity security, secure storage and cryptographic migration readiness, is pleased to introduce QSim, an enterprise post-quantum migration simulation and decision-support capability available within QPrime and as a standalone product. By modelling migration requirements before deployment, QSim enables organizations to approach capital allocation, procurement and implementation planning with greater precision.

QSim combines evidence from an organization's cryptography, software, hardware, networks and business services. It shows which applications, devices, digital certificates, software libraries, infrastructure and services would be affected by a migration, while identifying potential compatibility issues, performance constraints, hardware needs, vendor dependencies and operational risks.

Organizations can use QSim to compare three strategies: continuing with existing encryption, adopting a phased hybrid approach that combines current and post-quantum protections, or moving more fully to post-quantum security. For each scenario, QSim evaluates feasibility, residual quantum risk, estimated cost, timing and technology readiness, including the estimated latest safe point to begin the transformation.

"Post-quantum migration will require coordinated decisions across security, technology, finance and operations," said Ted Carefoot, Chief Executive Officer of QSE. "QSim is designed to give those teams a common evidence base so leadership can approve a plan that is understandable, measurable, and defensible."

Once an organization selects a preferred strategy, QSim converts the analysis into a practical roadmap. The roadmap groups work into prioritized implementation waves, identifies dependencies and migration blockers, sets investment requirements and highlights modernization that must occur before migration can begin. This helps reduce the risk of unplanned technology changes and service disruption.

For QSE, QSim adds a new step between assessment and implementation. By helping customers build an internal business case for migration, the product may give QSE earlier access to executive budget discussions and create follow-on opportunities as organizations begin remediation.

About QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. is a Canadian technology company specializing in post-quantum data security, encryption, and secure data infrastructure. Built around quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture, QSE's solutions help protect sensitive data from current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks. QSE serves organizations across commercial, enterprise, and public-sector environments requiring long-term data confidentiality and resilience.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that constitute forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical statements of fact are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, future, strategy, objectives, goals and targets, and more specifically, the use of proceeds of the Offering. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "aim", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, those risks and assumptions described in the Company's latest management discussion and analysis, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca. While QSE considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions, continued satisfaction of Canadian Securities Exchange requirements, product safety and recalls, regulatory compliance and risks associated with the Company's business. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the business of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310143

Source: Quantum Secure Encryption Corp.