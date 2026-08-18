Company launches @GrouponIR investor relations account on X

CEO Dusan Senkypl to appear live on Yahoo Finance on August 19

Senkypl and CFO Rana Kashyap to host live X Spaces on August 25

Investor Q&A to be livestreamed from Groupon's investor relations site on September 10

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced a series of engagements over the coming weeks designed to give retail shareholders direct access to company management, along with the launch of a dedicated investor relations account on X. Each session will be held live and announced in advance on Groupon's investor relations site at investor.groupon.com.

"Groupon has seen a meaningful increase in retail shareholders this year," said Rana Kashyap, Chief Financial Officer of Groupon. "We are going to meet them in the channels they use, and answer questions live."

A New Channel: @GrouponIR on X

@GrouponIR on X. Groupon has launched a dedicated investor relations account on X at x.com/GrouponIR. The account will carry company announcements, event notices, and links to material posted on Groupon's investor relations site.



Upcoming Engagements

Yahoo Finance interview, Wednesday, August 19. Chief Executive Officer Dusan Senkypl is scheduled to appear live on Yahoo Finance with anchor Josh Lipton during the 3 p.m. ET hour. The conversation is expected to cover Groupon's mystery getaway deals alongside the company's broader shift toward experiential travel and gifting. Exact timing will be posted from @GrouponIR ahead of the segment.

X Spaces, Tuesday, August 25. Mr. Senkypl and Mr. Kashyap will host a live audio session on X, taking questions from shareholders, at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET. Access details will be posted from @GrouponIR. The session will be recorded and available for replay.

Investor Q&A, Thursday, September 10. Mr. Senkypl will sit for a video interview with Nick Nemeth, a Groupon shareholder who publishes equity research as Mispriced Assets, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The session will be livestreamed on Groupon's investor relations site at investor.groupon.com and made available for replay following the event.



Investor Relations Website and Disclosure

Groupon encourages investors to use its investor relations website as a way of easily finding information about the Company. Groupon promptly makes available on this website, free of charge, the reports that the Company files or furnishes with the SEC, corporate governance information (including Groupon's Global Code of Conduct), and press releases and social media postings. Groupon uses its investor relations website (investor.groupon.com) and its X account (@GrouponIR) as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.



About Nick Nemeth / Mispriced Assets

Nick Nemeth publishes equity research under the Mispriced Assets banner through his firm, Wyandanch Consulting LLC, covering equities, macro, and digital assets. He can be followed on X at @NickNemo17 and on Substack at mispricedassets.substack.com. Mr. Nemeth has publicly disclosed a long position in Groupon common stock and call options. Groupon has no financial relationship with Mr. Nemeth or Mispriced Assets.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) (www.groupon.com) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.



Note on Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that refer to plans and expectations for the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "continue" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that scheduled events are rescheduled or do not occur. Such risks and uncertainties include those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to future events or circumstances. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310114

Source: Groupon