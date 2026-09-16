Company announces the AI Builder Pack, opening its local marketplace to independent developers, creators and AI agents

The move follows the company's belief that the next generation of local commerce will be AI-native

Builders can create a website, app or agent featuring Groupon deals and earn commission on qualifying purchases

Groupon deals are already live in ChatGPT and Claude

Public access expected during October; waitlist open now at groupon.com/hubs/ai-builder-pack

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced the Groupon AI Builder Pack, opening its platform to a new generation of builders and AI agents. AI agents can now search Groupon's deals and buy on a customer's behalf, with Groupon handling checkout. With it, anyone can use AI to create a website or app featuring Groupon deals, build for a niche, a neighborhood or a community, and earn commission on qualifying purchases.

"The last several weeks are showing that we are nearing the next inflection of AI: the rise of personal AI agents. At Groupon, our mission is to get people offline, and we believe agents will become the dominant pathway by which people discover, compare and buy local experiences," said Dusan Senkypl, Chief Executive Officer of Groupon. "That is the belief we have been building for. Today we are excited to announce our Groupon AI Builder Pack, making Groupon accessible to any AI builders or agents that consumers choose to build their digital life around. We bring the marketplace and the audience, builders bring the ideas and the understanding of what their communities need. I am looking forward to seeing what people build."

Opening the Platform

Groupon is already inside ChatGPT as a plugin and inside Claude as a connector, both live today. In March, Groupon formed a board-level Artificial Intelligence Committee on the conviction that autonomous, agentic systems would redefine consumer discovery and merchant enablement in the local economy. The AI Builder Pack turns that conviction into an open platform, positioning Groupon as a bridge between the AI economy and local merchants.

Builders can filter Groupon's catalog by category and location, so what they create reflects what their audience cares about.

Built for Niches, Neighborhoods and Communities

A student, an independent developer or a community organizer can turn an idea into something useful. Early use cases include:

A website curating family activities or wellness deals

A neighborhood club helping people discover nearby businesses

A community project using earned commissions to support a charity

An agent helping someone find experiences that fit their interests and budget

"Developers have been asking for a cleaner way to work with local inventory," said Marie Havlikova, Chief Product Officer at Groupon. "The AI Builder Pack gives them the deals, the filtering and the checkout in one place, so they can spend their time on the experience they want to create rather than the plumbing behind it."

Part of Groupon's Mission

Groupon's mission is to get people offline through high-quality local experiences at unbeatable value. Every site, app and agent a builder creates is another route from a screen to a neighborhood business, and another way for a local merchant to be found.

Availability

Groupon is preparing the AI Builder Pack for public access, expected during October. Builders can join the waitlist now at groupon.com/hubs/ai-builder-pack.

About Groupon

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) (www.groupon.com) is a trusted local marketplace whose mission is to get people offline through quality local experiences at great value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that refer to plans and expectations for the future are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "continue" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the risk that the AI Builder Pack is delayed, modified or does not become available as described, and the risk that builder or merchant adoption differs from expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and Part II, Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, and our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this release to conform these statements to actual results or to future events or circumstances. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314573