Tilray Brands, Inc.: BrewDog Unwraps Its 2026 Advent Calendar

New brews, bold flavours and one unmissable 24-day countdown to Christmas





ELLON, United Kingdom, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish craft brewer BrewDog, by Tilray Brands, Inc., today unveiled its 2026 Advent Calendar, a 24-day countdown bringing together returning headliners and a line-up of limited-edition seasonal brews. Priced at £51.99, the calendar goes on pre-order from 7 September 2026 at brewdog.com, with a waitlist open now for those who want to be first to know.

Behind the doors sit 24 beers spanning BrewDog's best-known names and a wave of new and seasonal releases, including Punk IPA, Lost Lager, Hazy Jane, Wingman, Elvis Juice, Hazy Jane Tropical, Juice Shack, Palm Break, Emerald Daze, and many more. Every calendar also includes a brand-new Harmony glass, exclusive to this year's edition and made to keep long after the last beer has gone.

Among the seasonal line-up, three releases stand out:

Hoppy Christmas (6.0% ABV) - everyone's festive favourite. Buckle up for this seasonal Simcoe sled ride: a fruity festive fellow delivering an all-out Blitzen of citrus flavour by the sack load, with citrus and tropical fruit on the nose, tangy citrus, papaya and pineapple across the palate, all resting on a firm malty base. A happy but bitter end awaits.



- everyone's festive favourite. Buckle up for this seasonal Simcoe sled ride: a fruity festive fellow delivering an all-out Blitzen of citrus flavour by the sack load, with citrus and tropical fruit on the nose, tangy citrus, papaya and pineapple across the palate, all resting on a firm malty base. A happy but bitter end awaits. Jingle Juice (5.2% ABV) - forget sleigh bells, this is a hop hit with naughty-list energy. Tropical hops give juicy pineapple with a sticky edge, rolling into Seville orange and apricot warmth, like mulled fruit for the hazy beer crowd.



- forget sleigh bells, this is a hop hit with naughty-list energy. Tropical hops give juicy pineapple with a sticky edge, rolling into Seville orange and apricot warmth, like mulled fruit for the hazy beer crowd. Cocoa Reserve (8.0% ABV) - a decadent chocolate vanilla stout loaded with layers of roasted hazelnut, smooth vanilla and rich cocoa. Backed by a deep malt bill delivering notes of dark toffee, caramel and freshly baked goodies, malted oats bring a velvety mouthfeel, while Columbus hops keep things balanced with a subtle earthy bite.





Lauren Carrol, Chief Commercial Officer at BrewDog, said: "Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without a countdown, and this year we wanted to really sprinkle some BrewDog magic. We've taken the artwork straight off our bar walls and brewery floor and put it on the calendar itself, so it's not just what's inside that's special this year, it's the whole thing. Twenty-four days, twenty-four craft beers, and hopefully twenty-four small reasons to love Christmas a little bit more."

This year's box design has been newly illustrated, taking its cues from BrewDog's bars and brewery taps. The calendar is one to add to the wish list early - an easy tick for partners, dads, brothers, friends, or anyone who always says they don't want anything.

Craft beer fans who get-in early are also in for a treat between 7 September and 11 October 2026 will receive a £10 voucher to spend on a subsequent online order. The offer is open to UK residents aged 18 or over, carries a £30 minimum spend excluding delivery, and is valid on the BrewDog UK online shop until 31 December 2026.

About BrewDog

BrewDog has always had one mission: making people as passionate about great beer as we are. From iconic classics like Punk IPA, to crowd-pleasers like Lost Lager and Wingman, to boundary-pushing innovations like NanoDog, BrewDog has been brewing bold, distinctive beers since 2007. Born in Scotland and built by a passionate community of beer lovers, BrewDog has grown into one of the world's most recognizable craft beer brands, with a global presence spanning breweries, bars and distribution across multiple international markets. BrewDog's future will continue to be shaped by the three things that matter most: People, Planet and Beer.

For more information, visit www.brewdog.com or follow @BrewDog on social media.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods and craft beverages.



For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

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For further information, please contact:

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

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