KAWASAKI, Japan, Aug 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that it will implement Fujitsu Cloud Service powered by Oracle Alloy, a sovereign cloud, and Oracle Analytics Cloud, a business intelligence (BI) tool, as the new foundation for the information systems of the National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives (Zenkyoren). Construction commenced on August 17, 2026.The sovereign cloud will be provided through Cloud Platform Services, an offering under Fujitsu Uvance that enhances IT infrastructure management, and will be operated in Fujitsu's domestic data centers to ensure data confidentiality and sovereignty.Zenkyoren, which provides mutual support (Kyosai) businesses such as insurance for people, homes, and vehicles within the JA Group, uses its information systems to visualize contract performance across regions and analyze data, including policyholder portal registrations. Approximately 45,000 employees from Zenkyoren's national and prefectural headquarters and JA use these systems daily.While Zenkyoren's information systems department primarily manages operations and maintenance, frequent system upgrades and a complex support structure involving multiple cloud service and middleware providers have created significant challenges. In addition, traditional BI tools required a certain level of knowledge and experience for data analysis, highlighting the need for an environment that enables non-technical staff to use data more easily.By leveraging Fujitsu's expertise in system upgrade management, the sovereign cloud will reduce the burden associated with Zenkyoren's system upgrades. Fujitsu's dedicated specialists will provide advanced operational support through performance evaluations and security analysis. Fujitsu's cloud operations and support expertise will also enable efficient maintenance and stable system operations.Through this comprehensive approach, Fujitsu will manage the system infrastructure from design through operation, maintenance, and support. This will provide Zenkyoren with a unified point of contact and reduce the burden of handling inquiries during system upgrades and outages.As the sovereign cloud will be operated in Fujitsu's domestic data centers, it will meet stringent confidentiality and sovereignty requirements. This will help ensure data sovereignty for Kyosai businesses in Japan while addressing geopolitical and cybersecurity risks.Oracle Analytics Cloud leverages AI for data search and analysis, enabling users to extract information and analysis results from large volumes of data through intuitive operations. The service will help staff who previously faced challenges with complex BI tools make more effective use of data with AI support.Fujitsu will also support Zenkyoren in applying practical data analysis to enhance data-driven decision-making at both management and operational levels.Fujitsu will continue supporting Zenkyoren's data analysis operations through stable information system infrastructure, contributing to the reliable delivery of Kyosai systems aligned with Zenkyoren's philosophy of mutual aid. In the future, Fujitsu also plans to promote operational efficiency by using AI to detect performance degradation and support customer inquiries through dedicated personnel operating the sovereign cloud.Under Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu's business model for addressing societal challenges, the company will enable advanced data- and AI-driven decision-making on highly confidential and reliable system foundations, supporting the transformation of customers' mission-critical and governance-intensive businesses.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, its 100,000 employees work to resolve some of humanity's greatest challenges.Fujitsu's range of services and solutions draws on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which it brings together to deliver sustainability transformation.Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of JPY3.5 trillion (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and remains Japan's leading digital services company by market share.Find out more: global.fujitsuSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.