

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Ebola Bundibugyo outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is now the deadliest the country has ever faced, the World Health Organization said.



According to local authorities, the disease has killed 2,325 people, surpassing the 2,299 deaths recorded in the DRC's 2018-2020 outbreak, which was previously the country's deadliest.



The outbreak, declared by national authorities on May 15, became the country's largest in terms of total confirmed cases in late July. There are currently 4,945 confirmed cases, the latest data shows.



A total of 730 patients remain in isolation or in the hospital and 1,040 people have recovered from the disease, and the fatality rate has risen to 46 per cent, according to Government data.



The current outbreak remains eclipsed only by West Africa's 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak, which saw 28,616 cases and 11,310 deaths, but the Bundibugyo outbreak is taking lives at a much faster rate.



Vaccine trials are underway in the UK and Canada as the Bundibugyo strain has no approved treatment.



Inadequate health infrastructure, ongoing conflict at the epicenter of the outbreak and distrust of medical authorities have all hindered efforts to help as WHO warns the outbreak is 'outpacing the response.'



The UN and its global health partners are working to prevent the spread of Ebola to neighboring countries such as South Sudan and the Central African Republic.



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