Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) ("OCAL" or the "Company") today described CBIS, the centralized system that runs its operations and holds its data, and the reason the Company treats it as core infrastructure rather than back-office software.

CBIS brings customer management, desking, approvals, delivery and trade-in together in one platform, with a central data store behind it that powers real-time decisions, pricing inputs, compliance logging and audit trails. Rather than stitching together off-the-shelf CRM and dealer-management tools, OCAL runs the whole business on one system built for vehicle transactions, with financing, sourcing and logistics in the same loop.

The reason that matters is that generic software was never designed for this business. A standard CRM does not know how to structure a lender file, and a standard dealer-management system does not know how to route an application to the right lender or coordinate a remote delivery. Companies that bolt those tools together end up with gaps between them, and gaps are where errors, delays and lost files happen. Building one system for the whole workflow closes those gaps.

This is not a concept. The first version of CBIS has run the business since 2023, through more than a thousand funded deals. A larger version is in development as part of the Company's technology roadmap, with a plan to roll it out across partner channels over time.

It is worth being concrete about what this enables. When a customer applies, CBIS can take the application, run it through credit routing, present the right lender options, generate the contract, schedule the delivery and record every step, with no handoff between separate tools where information gets lost. That is only possible because one system spans the whole transaction rather than a chain of disconnected programs.

The data that builds up inside CBIS is, over time, one of the Company's most valuable assets. It is a record of which customers, files and vehicles led to which outcomes, and that history is something a competitor cannot simply buy. Software can be licensed; a track record of real deals cannot, and that is what makes the system progressively smarter as it runs.

For a company that sits between retail and consumer finance, being able to show its work is not a convenience, it is a requirement. Because every decision, signature and transaction inside CBIS is recorded and traceable, the business is straightforward to audit for lenders and regulators, and it is ready for the kind of diligence that partners and investors expect. As OCAL grows, that visibility is what lets it add volume without losing sight of a single file.

CBIS also sits underneath OCAL's other systems, including the voice platform and the credit and lender-routing engine, so information captured at any point in the customer journey is available to improve decisions everywhere else. A signal picked up on a first call can inform how the file is packaged for a lender, and the outcome of that file can inform how the next similar customer is handled. Every deal that runs through the system leaves it a little smarter, which is a quiet but real advantage that builds over time.

Because the platform is owned rather than licensed from a third party, OCAL controls its own roadmap. It can add a feature the business needs without waiting on an outside vendor, which matters as the Company enters new markets with their own rules and lender behaviours.

"For a company that touches financing, control and auditability are not afterthoughts. They are the product," said Matthew Friesen, Chairman of OCAL. "CBIS is what lets us scale volume without losing visibility, and it is what makes the business ready for diligence."

"Every deal that runs through CBIS makes the next one smarter," added Mr. Friesen. "That build-up is a core part of the long-term case for the Company."

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. is an asset-light, AI-native virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform. Operating remotely and licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL moves customers from application to approval, vehicle matching, digital contracting and delivery in a single workflow. Rather than carrying owned inventory, OCAL sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, drawing on the OPENLANE auction network and select partners. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Its technology stack, which includes workflow orchestration, a lender-routing credit-intelligence system, voice AI, and a centralized business-intelligence system, is built specifically for automotive transactions.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative. TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's business plans, technology development, and the expansion into Ontario, Quebec, and the U.S. market (Washington, Arizona, and Nevada); and, where applicable, proposed acquisitions and related appointments. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the technology industry in general; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Filing Statement. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

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Source: OCAL Financial