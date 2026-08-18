Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy Opens U.S. Pre-Orders for IQ Battery C80, Its First Commercial Battery Storage System

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today opened U.S. pre-orders for the IQ Battery C80, its first commercial battery storage system. The all-in-one, AC-coupled system will deliver 80 kWh of usable energy capacity and up to 40 kVA of continuous power in a single, compact enclosure, with battery packs and microinverters fully integrated.

IQ Battery C80 extends Enphase's distributed architecture into commercial energy storage, completing the company's end-to-end commercial offering. It will pair with IQ9N-3P and IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters at 277Y/480 V, as well as IQ8P-3P and IQ8H-3P Microinverters at 120Y/208 V, enabling complete, all-AC solar-plus-storage systems without central inverters or high-voltage DC coupling.

From 80 kWh to 2 MWh, the system is engineered for commercial, industrial, and multifamily applications. Its modular architecture will allow customers to right-size projects and expand storage capacity over time. Its distributed, microinverter-based architecture is designed to reduce single points of failure and support high system uptime. IQ Battery C80 will support demand charge management, time-of-use shifting, solar self-consumption, grid services, and virtual power plant (VPP) participation - helping customers manage energy costs and maximize the value of onsite solar generation.

IQ Battery C80 will be available in two three-phase configurations: a 120Y/208 V model delivering 33 kVA for multifamily properties and smaller commercial buildings, and a 277Y/480 V model delivering 40 kVA for larger commercial and industrial applications. Both will use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry, deliver greater than 90% AC round-trip efficiency, and operate across an ambient temperature range of -22°F to 131°F.

Both configurations will support Enphase Power Control software, certified to UL 3141, enabling two-hour or four-hour system designs. Busbar and feeder overload controls will enable flexible wiring, help reduce balance-of-system infrastructure costs, and potentially avoid unnecessary electrical equipment upgrades. The AC-coupled architecture will also allow IQ Battery C80 to pair with third-party commercial three-phase solar inverters for both new and retrofit projects.

IQ Battery C80 will use active air cooling without liquid cooling or external HVAC, helping simplify installation and improve reliability. Its integrated battery and power-conversion architecture will also reduce the number of separate components that need to be installed and interconnected. Battery-module-level heating will support reliable operation in cold-weather conditions.

IQ Battery C80 is expected to be produced at U.S. manufacturing facilities and to be FEOC compliant. U.S. production can also help certain eligible projects qualify for domestic content bonus tax credits, subject to project-specific requirements and applicable laws.

Safety is engineered at the module level. IQ Battery C80 will feature battery-module smoke and gas sensing with active pressure release, along with support for fire alarm control panel integration and emergency stop for safe isolation. The system will be certified to UL 9540A and large-scale fire test protocols for thermal runaway safety and housed in an outdoor-rated NEMA 3R enclosure for pad or floor mounting.

"We designed the IQ Battery C80 to make commercial storage simpler to deploy, easier to scale, and more resilient," said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. "With 208 V and 480 V configurations, it will serve applications ranging from multifamily properties to large commercial and industrial facilities."

Pre-orders for the IQ Battery C80 are open now, with shipments expected to begin in the first half of 2027. The system will be backed by a 15-year limited warranty. Customers should consult their legal and tax advisors to confirm eligibility for applicable tax credits and incentives. Learn more about commercial storage on the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 89.4 million microinverters, with approximately 5.3 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 165 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including the IQ Battery C80, IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverters, and IQ9S-3P Commercial Microinverters; the anticipated benefits of Enphase Energy's distributed commercial solar-plus-storage architecture; expected market opportunities for commercial, industrial, and multifamily energy storage systems; anticipated customer demand for the IQ Battery C80; the expected scalability and applications of the IQ Battery C80, including demand charge management, time-of-use shifting, self-consumption, grid services, and virtual power plant participation; the expected production of the IQ Battery C80 at U.S. manufacturing facilities; expectations regarding FEOC compliance and the potential availability of domestic content bonus tax credits for certain eligible projects; and the expected timing of product availability and shipments. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market demand for commercial energy storage systems and related products; competitive developments; changes in tax credits, incentive programs, or other regulatory or compliance requirements; supply chain availability and costs; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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